Jason Kelce and wife Kylie welcome daughter No. 4, who surprises Uncle Travis Kelce during podcast

A man in a garish costume speaks at a crowded event
Retired NFL center Jason Kelce, who let his freak flag fly in February 2019 at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory parade, has welcomed a fourth daughter.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce have welcomed their newest baby, making the retired Philadelpha Eagles center a girl-dad times four — and the infant has already been a surprise guest on the Kelce brothers’ podcast.

The birth announcement came Tuesday via social media where the parents posted photos and Kylie declared, “Whoop, there she is! Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce.”

“Does that first photo have a filter on it?” daddy Jason, who retired from the NFL in 2024, asked in the comments. He still does the “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and boyfriend of Taylor Swift.

Finn — who was reportedly born Monday — joins sisters Wyatt, 5, Elliote, 3, and Bennett, 2, in the Kelce clan and was celebrated in comments by her Uncle Trav.

“Finnley!!” he wrote, tagging on three heart-eyes emojis for good measure.

Travis got to meet Finn virtually Wednesday when the brothers were a few minutes into their podcast. “Hey, little muffin! Look at you,” he cooed as tiny Finn was toted into the picture, smoosh-face and all, carried by mama Kylie. “You hanging out with Mom? Tell Ky I said hello. I’m glad everything’s going great.”

Moments later, things got a little odd as Jason put the headphones on his yawning daughter and asked Travis what he wanted to say to Finn.

“Finn, you just look adorable. I have nothing to say to you,” Travis said. “You happy to be out?”

“How was Kylie’s uterus?” Jason asked his new daughter, earning a laugh from his brother.

“Too comfy, that’s why we had to evict her,” Kylie said.

“I’m sorry your father’s a weirdo,” Travis said, directing his words toward the infant.

Other famous congrats on the birth came in Instagram comments from the likes of Whitney Cummings, Kat Dennings, Erin Andrews and the Philadelphia Eagles. “Congratulations on your little one ... Hope you and baby are doing well!,” the official Peppa Pig account commented.

“Congratulations! ... Baby Shark doo do do do,” said Barbara Corcoran, the veteran “Shark Tank” investor. Retired NFL wide receiver Jerome Bettis offered his congrats as well.

The Kelces announced a fourth child was on the way in November, when Kylie Kelce posted a picture of their first three daughters in pink “Big Sister” sweaters, reacting to the news. Elliotte smiled, Wyatt looked shocked and Bennett — then only 21 months old — simply sobbed hysterically.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie wrote. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

