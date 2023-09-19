Advertisement
Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson following his 30-year prison sentence for rape

Danny Masterson wearing a suit is holding hands with Bijou Phillips who is wearing a plaid dress outside a courthouse
Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips married in 2011 and have one child together.
(Brian Melley / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from disgraced actor Danny Masterson, weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two former members of the Church of Scientology.

Phillips filed her petition for divorce Monday in Santa Barbara, The Times confirmed. In a statement shared with multiple outlets, Phillips’ lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, said the divorce comes “during this unfortunate time.”

“Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Lauzon said in a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Phillips, 43, and Masterson, 47, married in 2011 and share 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis.

Representatives for Phillips and Masterson did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Times staff writers Jonah Valdez, Christi Carras and James Queally contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

