Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson following his 30-year prison sentence for rape

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips married in 2011 and have one child together.

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from disgraced actor Danny Masterson, weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two former members of the Church of Scientology.

Phillips filed her petition for divorce Monday in Santa Barbara, The Times confirmed. In a statement shared with multiple outlets, Phillips’ lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, said the divorce comes “during this unfortunate time.”

“Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Lauzon said in a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Phillips, 43, and Masterson, 47, married in 2011 and share 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis.

Representatives for Phillips and Masterson did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Times staff writers Jonah Valdez, Christi Carras and James Queally contributed to this report.