Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Reneé Rapp is stepping back from acting for now, says she gets ‘so anxious on sets’

Reneé Rapp wears a light blue, pink and orange shirt with grey pants as she sits on a pink mat while posing for a photo
Reneé Rapp recently spoke about why she’s decided to step away from acting for now.
(Ashley Markle / For The Times)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Content warning: This story includes discussions of eating disorders.

Reneé Rapp has been enjoying her newfound success in music so much that she is in no rush to return to acting for now.

In an all-encompassing interview for the latest edition of The Times’ columnist Amy Kaufman’s “For Real” column, Rapp spoke about finding the satisfaction she sought through acting in her musical journey.

Advertisement

“Writing this album has made me feel more accomplished, and accomplished makes me feel better,” Rapp said. “Which maybe sucks? But I definitely feel more self-assured than I did.”

The “Sex Lives of College Girls” actor also noted that she is making an active effect to move away from film and television as a result of her anxiety.

Renee Rapp for the Los Angeles Times

Entertainment & Arts

Reneé Rapp is remaking young female stardom. But can she enjoy it?

YouTube. TikTok. ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway. ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ on Max. Now, her new album ‘Snow Angel.’ How Reneé Rapp became a Gen Z multihyphenate.

Sept. 24, 2023

“I go back and forth, because I get so anxious on sets and I feel s— about myself, so I feel like I shouldn’t put myself back in that environment,” she said.

The lean into music, however, was always Rapp’s endgame for her career, saying “I want to be a pop star” even before landing her first major acting role.

Rapp has previously spoken about the mental and physical strain that acting has caused her.

She opened up to the Guardian last month about being body-shamed while also dealing with an eating disorder when she starred as Regina George in the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical.

Advertisement
Reneé Rapp performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

Reneé Rapp says being body-shamed while in the ‘Mean Girls’ musical exacerbated her eating disorder

Reneé Rapp has opened up about the ‘vile’ comments she received about her body while working on the ‘Mean Girls’ Broadway musical, and how it affected her.

Aug. 24, 2023

The 23-year-old performer said felt she had to leave the production in 2020 because it would be beneficial for her health.

While working on the musical based on the 2004 hit movie, Rapp claimed that people who worked with her on the production “would say some vile f— things to me about my body.”

She went on to say that those hurtful remarks worsened her eating disorder.

Drew Barrymore is walking off set while wearing a black pinstripe blazer with an off-white shirt and is smiling.

Entertainment & Arts

Reneé Rapp heroically protected Drew Barrymore when a man jumped on stage and crashed their interview

While Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp were doing an interview in New York, a man tried to hop on stage. Rapp leapt up and escorted Barrymore off stage.

Aug. 22, 2023

Her ailment intensified to the point that the singer’s parents flew to New York from their home in North Carolina to yank their daughter from the show because of the adverse effects it was having on her well-being.

Even with Rapp’s change in direction and improved health, the actor’s parents feel “more worried than they ever have been, because they know more now,” she told the Guardian.

“Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like: ‘Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!’ It’s a lifelong thing,” Rapp explained. “There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere. I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win. They worry like hell, but they’re chilling, I guess.”

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement