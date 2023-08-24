Reneé Rapp says being body-shamed while in the ‘Mean Girls’ musical exacerbated her eating disorder

Reneé Rapp opened up about the “vile” remarks she received while performing in the “Mean Girl” Broadway musical.

Content warning: This story includes discussions of eating disorders.

Reneé Rapp is opening up about being body-shamed while also dealing with an eating order when she starred as Regina George in the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical.

In an interview with the Guardian that was published Wednesday, Rapp said felt she had to leave the production in 2020 because it would be “beneficial for her health.”

While working on the musical based on the 2004 hit comedy, the “Sex Lives of College Girls” star claimed that people who worked with her on the production “would say some vile f— things to me about my body.”

She would go on to say that those hurtful remarks further worsened the eating disorder she was struggling with at the time.

Her ailment intensified so much that the 23-year-old singer’s parents flew to New York from their home in North Carolina to yank their daughter from the show because of the adverse effects it was having on her well-being.

Rapp has since pivoted away from the stage by launching a successful screen acting and singing career. Her first studio album, “Snow Angel,” dropped last week. But even with this career change and improved health, the actor’s parents feel “more worried than they ever have been, because they know more now.”

“Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like: ‘Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!’ It’s a lifelong thing,” Rapp explained. “There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere. I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win. They worry like hell, but they’re chilling, I guess.”

This week, the multitalented performer made headlines when she heroically rushed Drew Barrymore off stage during an interview event in New York City on Monday evening when a man tried to approach the the talk show host and “Charlie’s Angels” actor.

“Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness — that went full ‘Bodyguard,’” Barrymore told Rapp before hugging her, referring to the 1992 romantic thriller. “You are my Kevin Costner.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with an eating disorder and needs help, the National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.