Reneé Rapp says being body-shamed while in the ‘Mean Girls’ musical exacerbated her eating disorder

Reneé Rapp wears a light blue button-up shirt that has yellow lettering as she performs onstage
Reneé Rapp opened up about the “vile” remarks she received while performing in the “Mean Girl” Broadway musical.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Content warning: This story includes discussions of eating disorders.

Reneé Rapp is opening up about being body-shamed while also dealing with an eating order when she starred as Regina George in the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical.

In an interview with the Guardian that was published Wednesday, Rapp said felt she had to leave the production in 2020 because it would be “beneficial for her health.”

While working on the musical based on the 2004 hit comedy, the “Sex Lives of College Girls” star claimed that people who worked with her on the production “would say some vile f— things to me about my body.”

She would go on to say that those hurtful remarks further worsened the eating disorder she was struggling with at the time.

Her ailment intensified so much that the 23-year-old singer’s parents flew to New York from their home in North Carolina to yank their daughter from the show because of the adverse effects it was having on her well-being.

Rapp has since pivoted away from the stage by launching a successful screen acting and singing career. Her first studio album, “Snow Angel,” dropped last week. But even with this career change and improved health, the actor’s parents feel “more worried than they ever have been, because they know more now.”

“Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like: ‘Sorry, I can eat again, ha ha!’ It’s a lifelong thing,” Rapp explained. “There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere. I still struggle with it, but at least my parents know that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win. They worry like hell, but they’re chilling, I guess.”

This week, the multitalented performer made headlines when she heroically rushed Drew Barrymore off stage during an interview event in New York City on Monday evening when a man tried to approach the the talk show host and “Charlie’s Angels” actor.

“Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness — that went full ‘Bodyguard,’” Barrymore told Rapp before hugging her, referring to the 1992 romantic thriller. “You are my Kevin Costner.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with an eating disorder and needs help, the National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

