Alexandra Grant gushes over Keanu Reeves: ‘He’s such an inspiration,’ the artist says

Alexandra Grant opened up about her relationship with Keanu Reeves in a new interview.

Keanu Reeves’ reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood couldn’t be more deserved, according to his artist-girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The Los Angeles painter and sculptor, 50, opened up about her relationship with the “John Wick” star, 59, in a recent interview with People. Grant hailed Reeves during the chat as an especially kind, creative and hard-working person.

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads,” she told People. “Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like ... ‘How do I try this other thing?’

“He’s such an inspiration to me,” she added.

Grant cited a few keys to her successful relationship with Reeves, including their mutual independence and shared passion for storytelling. She explained that, as an artist, she adapts a text into a painting or an object, while the “Matrix” actor transforms a screenplay into a performance.

“We’re both at the heart readers and researchers,” she said. “We both care about people and we care about characters.”

Grant is also a “huge” fan of her beau’s alternative rock band, Dogstar, which played its first show in more than two decades in Napa Valley earlier this year. Reeves is the group’s bassist, and Grant knows the words to every song.

“I’m really proud,” she said.

Beyond just respecting each other’s crafts, Grant said, Reeves has “absolutely” influenced his partner’s work in ways she didn’t initially realize.

“I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, ‘I can see that your work has gotten happier,’ ” she recalled. “That’s real.”

Grant and Reeves have been dating for years and been friends for even longer. The creative souls have even collaborated on multiple projects, including two books, “Ode to Happiness” (2011) and “Shadows” (2016).

The couple has attended various Hollywood events together, including the L.A. County Museum of Arts’ Art + Film Gala in 2019, which sparked a rush of interest in their love life.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” Grant told People. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

“It’s interdependent and independent in the best ways,” she added.