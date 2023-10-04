Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend gets OK to seize his property — including three luxury cars

Soulja Boy was ordered to pay nearly $472,000 in damages to ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers.

Soulja Boy’s assault case will cost him a pretty penny — and a luxury car ... or three.

Court documents filed Friday reveal that a judge approved a woman’s request to seize the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper’s property, including cash and exotic cars. In April, Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was ordered to pay $471,800, including punitive damages, to ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers after a jury found that he had assaulted her.

Myers alleged in a lawsuit filed in January 2021 that the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” artist kidnapped her and held a gun to her head at his Malibu home after a party in February 2019.

Advertisement

The order filed Friday said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department “is authorized” to enter the rapper’s Bell Canyon home and “seize and levy upon” his personal property. Items listed in the order include a yellow Bentley, a red Lamborghini, a yellow Mercedes-Benz, a “diamond-studded” neck chain with the rapper’s stage name, “all other jewelry and chains, and all cash.” According to court docs, Soulja Boy “possesses large amounts (stacks) of cash (typically kept in backpacks).”

Myers is not the only woman who has accused Soulja Boy of assault. In 2021, model Nia Riley told blogger Tasha K that the rapper, whom she dated for several years, allegedly put a gun to her head when she tried to leave him and kicked her in the stomach while she was pregnant. She said she had a miscarriage shortly thereafter.

In September 2022, Nia’s father, Teddy Riley, said he was “looking for an apology for what [Soulja Boy’s] done to my daughter.”

“You gotta understand that you gotta be a man about it,” he said. “Just be a man about it and keep it moving. Because ... he’s a successful guy. Why? Why all of this, and why does it have to be violent?”

Soulja Boy could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Times staff writer Christi Carras and researcher Cary Schneider contributed to this report.