Teddy Riley asks Soulja Boy to apologize ‘for what he’s done to my daughter’

Teddy Riley is demanding an apology from Soulja Boy for allegedly abusing his daughter Nia Riley.

In an interview with VladTV, Teddy Riley revealed Tuesday that he and Soulja Boy have “had an altercation” since Nia Riley has repeatedly accused the “Crank That” rapper of domestic violence in recent years.

“I was called a lot of names, and I got an apology,” the singer and producer said of his encounter with Soulja Boy. “I’m looking for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter ... I think she deserves it.”

Model Nia Riley, 33, and musician Soulja Boy, 32, dated for several years, and their relationship was partially documented on the hit reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” According to Teddy Riley, his daughter “really stuck behind” Soulja Boy and believed they would be together forever.

Though he “watched them live together,” Teddy Riley said he didn’t “know all that was going on” between them at the time.

“It’s wrong, and I hope that he make it right, or you reap what you sow,” Teddy Riley continued.

“I’m not doing any threats or anything, and I don’t do that. ... But you gotta understand that you gotta be a man about it. Just be a man about it and keep it moving. Because ... he’s a successful guy. Why? Why all of this, and why does it have to be violent?”

In a 2019 interview with TMZ’s Van Lathan, Nia Riley opened up about an episode of “Love & Hip Hop” in which Soulja Boy allegedly tried to attack her. She said she suspected the recording artist briefly “forgot the cameras were rolling” during the incident, which she didn’t expect to see in the final cut of the show. Asked by Lathan if Soulja Boy had physically abused her on other occasions, Riley said, “Yes,” and that the violence was “pretty bad.”

She added that she probably never would have spoken publicly about the alleged abuse if not for the show — though she has “always felt a way about domestic violence” because it’s something that she personally “went through.”

Last year, Nia Riley told video blogger Tasha K that Soulja Boy put a gun to her head when she tried to leave him and kicked her in the stomach while she was pregnant. She said she he had a miscarriage shortly thereafter.

“I got some of those guys in my crew, and I tell them, ‘You’re a coward. You’re a coward for hitting a woman,’” Teddy Riley told VladTV. “The best thing to do is walk away. Because if that woman loves you, she gonna be trailing right behind you.”

A rep for Soulja Boy did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.