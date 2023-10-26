John Mulaney and Pete Davidson, ‘devastated’ by Maine shooting, postpone Bangor shows

John Mulaney, left, and Pete Davidson have postponed two shows in Maine after Wednesday’s mass shooting there.

Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson are “devastated” by the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where 18 people were killed on Wednesday.

“We are devastated by the events in Lewiston. ... We are thinking of you all,” said a statement in Mulaney’s Instagram story Thursday.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Davidson and the “Comeback Kid” comic and were set to bring their comedy show to Maine later this month with two performances at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. But after the mass shooting, the duo will put those shows on hold.

“Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed,” Mulaney’s statement added.

The comedians’ Friday show at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island will carry on as planned.

Mulaney was not the only star to share his concern for Lewiston. “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey, a Lewiston native, said in an Instagram post that he was “shocked, and deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

“Maine’s great strength is [its] sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act,” he wrote. “My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community.”

In Maine, residents of Lewiston, Bowdoin and Lisbon were ordered to shelter in place Thursday as law enforcement intensified its search for the gunman. The Lewiston Police Department identified the suspect as 40-year-old Robert Card.

“Our reality for today is that this suspect is still at large,” Michael Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, said. He added that authorities have “an incredibly strong laser-like focus on bringing this suspect into custody and ultimately to justice.”

In addition to the 18 people slain, the attacks Wednesday night left 13 people injured, Gov. Janet Mills said at a news conference Thursday.

Opinion Editorial: There’s no place like America for gun violence This country is exactly the place for hateful, murderous, suicidal gun violence, because this is the place for millions upon millions of guns and the bizarre American delusion that the more of them we have, the safer and freer we are.

“This attack strikes at the very heart of who we are and the values we hold dear for this precious place we call home,” Mills said.

According to Col. William G. Ross of the Maine State Police, seven victims were killed at Just-in-Time, a Lewiston bowling alley, and eight at Schemengees Bar and Grille, about four miles away. Three later died in the hospital, he said.

Police on Thursday declined to name a motive in the attack.

Times staff writer Jeremy Childs contributed to this report.