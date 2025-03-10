John Mulaney returns to late night with Netflix’s ‘Everybody’s Live.’ Here’s what we know

John Mulaney will return to late night as host of “Everybody’s Live” on Netflix, which follows last year’s “Everybody’s in L.A.”

John Mulaney is returning to late-night television after the success of his oddball, one-week-only show “Everybody’s in L.A.” which debuted on Netflix last year.

Although he was clear that the first show was strictly a six-episode gig, it appears its popularity enticed both the streamer and the stand-up comedian to invest in a series with a more regular cadence. Titled “Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney,” the live show will premiere Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT and run for 12 consecutive weeks.

On Monday, Mulaney announced via social media that the first episode will feature actor Michael Keaton, legendary folk singer-songwriter Joan Baez, comedian pal Fred Armisen and personal finance columnist and former Times editor Jessica Roy as guests. Hip-hop group Cypress Hill will be the musical guest.

Advertisement

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Mulaney said the live aspect of the show was what excited him the most. The stakes make it a fun challenge, he said.

“It’s a fun feeling to know that, hopefully, a lot of people are watching and it’s live globally with no delay, and you could really damage your career,” he said.

Mulaney is serving as host, co-showrunner and executive producer through his company, Multiple Camera Productions. Netflix’s tagline for the show jokingly dubs it “the first-ever celebrity sit-down talk show.”

Advertisement

“We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore,” Mulaney told press after the show’s premiere date was revealed at a Netflix presentation in January.

The comedian, whose brand was, at one point, largely tied to being a New Yorker, now resides in Los Angeles. He showed off his interest in the city in “Everybody’s in L.A.,” highlighting local experts and issues and taking live calls from Angelenos.

“Everybody’s in L.A.” had a starkly ’70s aesthetic, from the living room decor adorning the stage to Mulaney’s suits. The show also drew upon the sketch humor of “Saturday Night Live,” where Mulaney worked as a writer for several years before making it big in stand-up.

Advertisement

A brief promo for “Everybody’s Live” shows Mulaney standing outside a studio lot next to an old car running with the door open, indicating that this series will match the randomness of its predecessor.

“Netflix just made a deal with the devil,” Mulaney says as the ultra-wide shot zooms in on him. “‘Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney’ starts March 12, Wednesday night. Talk show!”

The camera then shoots into a tight shot of him whipping his sunglasses off (it’s pitch black outside). A second teaser features the same wide shot as Mulaney asks off-camera crew to let him know when the shot is tight enough for him to start talking.

Beyond the aesthetic, other elements of “Everybody’s in L.A.” will bleed into “Everybody’s Live.” That includes his sidekick and emcee, Richard Kind, and the show’s delivery bot, Saymo.

“We’re having trouble finding Saymo, so we just keep ordering Shastas and ginger ales and hoping that he’ll roll up,” Mulaney said at the January presentation. “Richard and I met through a real-life ‘Baby Reindeer’ scenario. He kept showing up where I worked and I decided to incorporate him into my life.”

Advertisement

The new series also will feature a mix of celebrities, comedians, experts and academics, as “Everybody’s in L.A.” did. Many of Mulaney’s comedy peers made appearances, including Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld, Nate Bargatze and Sarah Silverman. They joined seismologist Lucy Jones, paleontologist Emily Lindsey, hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor and other specialists on Mulaney’s guest couches, creating some unexpected pairings and unpredictable conversations. Mulaney promised more odd couples will join him for the new show.

“Everybody’s Live” will be the latest in a long-standing collaboration between Mulaney and Netflix. The show will join his comedy specials, a 2019 variety special called “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” and other projects on the streaming service.