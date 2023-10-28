Hollywood remembers ‘comedic genius’ Matthew Perry: ‘His legacy will live on’

Hollywood is mourning the death of actor and comedian Matthew Perry. Perry, best known for his lovable and sarcastic character Chandler Bing on “Friends,” was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced “Friends,” described the five-time Emmy nominee as a “comedic genius.”

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” the studio said in a statement obtained by The Times. “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

The studio recently produced the 2021 HBO Max special that reunited the original cast on the show’s soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

NBC, which aired “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, also released a statement.

“We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry,” the network said in a statement. “He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

Perry’s “Friends” co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played his on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice on the hit show, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry,” she wrote. “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Selma Blair also honored Perry on Instagram: “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 TV ensemble movie “Parallel Lives,” described his humor as “singular.”

“Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!” Sorvino wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute.

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening,” Trudeau wrote on X. “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

Meredith Salenger wrote that the two met when they were 16 — they starred together in the 1988 drama “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”

“Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty... Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry,” Salenger said on X.

Melissa Rivers also tweeted condolences to Perry, her high school classmate.

“A high school classmate died today. So sad. Gone too soon. RIP,” tweeted Melissa Rivers.

Meanwhile, Rumer Willis shared a memory of her time with dad Bruce Willis on the sets of “The Whole Nine Yards” and “The Whole Ten Yards.”

“He was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much,” she wrote.

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer mourned Perry’s death on Instagram.

“I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing today,” she wrote. “His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world.”

Read other tributes below:

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

Rest in peace 💔❤️‍🩹 heart broken. Unbelievable 😫😫 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2023