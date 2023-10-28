Advertisement
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54, found in hot tub, sources say

A close up of a smiling man with a stubbly beard
Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of “The Invention of Lying” in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2009.
(Matt Sayles / Associated Press)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
“Friends” star Mathew Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources said.

Authorities responded about 4 p.m. to his home, where he was discovered unresponsive.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, did not cite a cause of death.

There was no sign of foul play, the sources added.

Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.

