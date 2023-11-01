Reneé Rapp, dressed as throwback Justin Bieber, serenades Lola Tung with ‘One Less Lonely Girl’

Reneé Rapp, while dressed as Justin Beiber, invited Lola Tung onstage and sang “One Less Lonely Girl.”

Reneé Rapp treated “The Summer I Turned Pretty” star Lola Tung like one less lonely girl during a concert on Halloween night.

Dressed as a 2010-era Justin Bieber with a purple hat, sweatshirt and shoes with a white denim jacket and white pants (think of the My World 2.0 tour), Rapp invited Tung onstage during her Tuesday concert at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y. In very young Bieber fashion, the 23-year-old singer proceeded to gift Tung a bouquet of flowers and serenaded her with a performance of the Biebs’ 2009 hit “One Less Lonely Girl.”

A TikTok video captured the interaction and highlighted Rapp’s true dedication to the bit as Tung joyfully played along.

On Wednesday, Rapp posted photos on Instagram of her and Tung onstage and provided a comp for reference showing Bieber wooing a girl during a concert over a decade ago.

“only you shawty @lola.tung,” the “Sex Lives of College Girls” actor wrote. Tung responded in the comments section, writing, “I was starstruck. thanks for making me feel so special 😌💜.”

In September, Rapp told The Times that she wanted to be known as a “bisexual Justin Bieber.”

In that same interview, the “Too Well” singer admitted she was going to be more focused on making music than acting.

“Writing this album [‘Snow Angel’] has made me feel more accomplished, and accomplished makes me feel better,” Rapp said. “Which maybe sucks? But I definitely feel more self-assured than I did.”

She noted that working on film and television has caused her an overwhelming amount of stress.

“I go back and forth, because I get so anxious on sets and I feel s— about myself, so I feel like I shouldn’t put myself back in that environment,” Rapp said.

The lean into music, however, was always Rapp’s career endgame. She was saying “I want to be a pop star” before landing her first major acting role.

Rapp has previously spoken about the mental and physical strain that acting has caused her, opening up to the Guardian last month about being body-shamed while also dealing with an eating disorder when she starred as Regina George in the “Mean Girls” Broadway musical.

The “In the Kitchen” artist felt she had to leave the production in 2020 for her health.

While working on the musical based on the 2004 hit movie, Rapp claimed that people who worked with her on the production “would say some vile f— things to me about my body.”

She went on to say that those hurtful remarks worsened her eating disorder, which intensified to the point that her parents flew to New York from their home in North Carolina to yank their daughter from the show.