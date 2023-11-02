20 female celebrities with lucrative businesses beyond Hollywood

As triple-threats and multi-hyphenates remain as synonymous with Hollywood as the Oscars, high-profile stars continue to look to business opportunities to stay a cut above.

A-listers now have production companies of their own. Others thrive on brand partnerships, endorsement deals, hosting podcasts, narrating audiobooks and more. Now, celebrities are increasingly starting their own businesses outside Hollywood. Think beauty, home, food, spirits and clothing — no industry is out of bounds.

Among the most lucrative celebrity brands in recent years are those created by women, including Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez. From underwear empires to blossoming beauty brands, here are 20 female celebrities who have launched thriving multimillion- and multibillion-dollar businesses.