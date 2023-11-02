20 female celebrities with lucrative businesses beyond Hollywood

It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
As triple-threats and multi-hyphenates remain as synonymous with Hollywood as the Oscars, high-profile stars continue to look to business opportunities to stay a cut above.
A-listers now have production companies of their own. Others thrive on brand partnerships, endorsement deals, hosting podcasts, narrating audiobooks and more. Now, celebrities are increasingly starting their own businesses outside Hollywood. Think beauty, home, food, spirits and clothing — no industry is out of bounds.
Taraji P. Henson never thought she would launch a hair-care line, but she’s among the growing number of Black women in Hollywood entering the beauty industry.
Among the most lucrative celebrity brands in recent years are those created by women, including Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez. From underwear empires to blossoming beauty brands, here are 20 female celebrities who have launched thriving multimillion- and multibillion-dollar businesses.
The Honest Co.
Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. — on shelves at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods and CVS — is honestly hard to miss.
The “Honey” star co-founded the consumer goods company in 2011, drawing from her experience as a first-time mom. Speaking to The Times in 2012, Alba said “it was really expensive and really difficult to find” safe and environmentally friendly baby products.
The company made its name by selling nontoxic diapers, and eventually branched out to household cleaning supplies, beauty products, vitamins and nursery furniture. By 2015, Forbes reported that Honest was worth $1 billion.
Along the way, Honest faced legal woes, with customers alleging some of the products contained synthetic ingredients — despite the brand’s organic image. The company denied the allegations and settled two class-action lawsuits tied to the false advertising claims in 2017.
More than a decade since its establishment, Honest has grown to include makeup and skincare products. In August, Honest announced it earned $85 million in revenue, up 8% from the second quarter of 2022.
Flower, Beautiful
Actor and daytime TV host Drew Barrymore has been in the business of celebrity brands for decades.
The “Never Been Kissed” and “50 First Dates” actor established her empire in 1995, co-founding production company Flower Films with business partner Nancy Juvonen at the age of 19. Then Flower branched out into other industries.
Nearly 30 years later, Barrymore has expanded her brand to makeup, hair tools, eyewear and home decor — and it’s paid off. In 2018, the “Drew Barrymore Show” host — who served as co-creative director for CoverGirl for seven years — reportedly made $50 million in annual retail sales with her Flower Beauty, a cosmetics line available at CVS and Ulta.
The Emmy-nominated talk show host, who was recently in the hot seat, also cooked up a kitchenware line of her own. In 2021, Barrymore launched Beautiful in partnership with Made by Gather founder and Chief Executive Shae Hong.
Clearly, Barrymore is booked and busy.
Ivy Park
If anyone knows what it’s like to be “a female version of a hustla,” it’s pop diva and Ivy Park co-founder Beyoncé.
The “Run the World” singer’s clothing line is coming back for more. Shortly after the sold-out Renaissance world tour concluded, Ivy Park released its latest collaboration with Adidas. Ivy Park was created in 2016 with a focus on activewear via a 50-50 venture with Topshop.
Two years later, the most awarded artist in Grammys history became the full owner of the brand, then brought her business to Adidas. This 2019 partnership resulted in bolder designs and millions in sales. In 2021, Ivy Park reportedly earned $93 million in revenue.
However, news broke in March that the singer and Adidas would part ways after revenue fell more than 50% in 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal. The latest drop may be Beyoncé’s Adidas swan song, but she hinted at another venture in the works.
The superstar shared a handwritten note to her fans in a May Instagram post: “Having learned so much on my hair journey ... I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”
On Oct. 25, Beyoncé unveiled not a hair-care line (yet), but a perfume. “It’s finally here after years of work,” she said of Cé Noir, which retails for $160.
Skinnygirl, BStrong, Forever Young
Bethenny Frankel didn’t need to win NBC’s “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart” in 2005 to become a successful businesswoman.
An original “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member, Frankel built a multimillion-dollar empire of her own beginning with her Skinnygirl Cocktails in 2009. Skinnygirl, as the name suggests, offers low-calorie products ranging from its signature premixed margarita to salad dressings.
In 2011, Skinnygirl Cocktails was acquired by Jim Beam whiskey giant Beam Inc. for an estimated $100 million. Beam leveled up the brand, adding wine and vodka to its lineup; Frankel maintained control over the Skinnygirl name.
By 2019, Frankel juggled Skinnygirl, “RHONY” and her BStrong disaster relief organization. In an episode of “RHONY,” Frankel said she was looking to lighten her load, including selling a part of Skinnygirl. Four years after the episode aired, it’s unclear whether Frankel went through with any sale of her company. Frankel launched Forever Young wine in 2021.
“I’m 50. I feel great and I, like you, want to be and feel FOREVER YOUNG,” she announced in June 2021. The brand, which launched with Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Sauvignon Blanc, is available at online alcohol retailers wine.com and Drizly.
Once Upon a Farm
Once upon a time, “Alias” star Jennifer Garner co-founded a baby food business, started by entrepreneurs Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz in 2015.
Once Upon a Farm, which made its mark with cold-pressed smoothies and now offers plant-rich baby meals and organic snack bars for the whole family, is sold in more than 13,000 stores nationwide. According to Farmer Jen (as she likes to call herself), the company seeks “to be an ally to moms.”
Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, uses her family farm in Locust Grove, Okla., to supply ingredients — including pumpkins and blueberries — for her food line.
The Clean Label Project-certified brand was reportedly on track to earn $100 million in sales in 2022.
Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez has come quite a way from her Disney Channel days.
Since her breakout role on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” the Texas-raised actor started a music career, became a mental health advocate and launched a makeup line that looks to move past “unrealistic standards of perfection.”
Founded in 2020, Gomez’s Rare Beauty prides itself on 100% vegan and cruelty-free products — appealing to the socially conscious consumer who also wants some subtle glam. The “Only Murders in the Building” actor-executive producer is the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram (430 million followers), meaning there are plenty of eyes on her products — which she promotes herself.
Rare Beauty offers brow gels, lip oils and eyeshadow sticks, but its crown jewel is its $23 liquid blush. In 2022, Rare sold $70 million of blush, Bloomberg reported in July. Gomez’s beauty empire shows no signs of stopping anytime soon; it’s reportedly on track to triple 2022 sales.
Additionally, Rare Beauty is a product with a purpose: 1% of all proceeds go to Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund. Rare Impact aims to raise $100 million to help expand access to mental health services and education.
Fabletics, King St. Vodka, InBloom
Kate Hudson has been bringing star power to athleisure for 10 years.
In 2013, the “Almost Famous” Oscar nominee co-founded Fabletics with TechStyle Fashion Group chief executive officers Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler, and became the brand’s public face. Fabletics offered a line of activewear, including sports bras, leggings and shorts.
“I’d rather bet on myself and start a business in something that I love and something that I believe in and see what happens,” Hudson told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021 about her decision to create a business.
A decade after betting on herself, Hudson’s Fabletics continues to be among the most popular sportswear brands for women. The brand manages to stay on top of the latest fashion trends, while also broadening its reach. In 2020, Fabletics tapped Kevin Hart to launch its menswear, including a collection of sweatsuits and golf attire.
In recent years Fabletics (which had an estimated IPO valuation of $5 billion in 2021) also expanded to offer medical scrubs and shapewear — Lizzo’s line Yitty.
Beyond Fabletics, Hudson also launched liquor company King St. Vodka in 2019 and InBloom supplements the following year — all while juggling her popular podcast “Sibling Revelry” with brother Oliver Hudson.
Kylie Cosmetics, Khy
Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics is a real moneymaker — and that’s not just lip (kit) service.
Like mom Kris Jenner and her older Kardashian-Jenner siblings, the reality TV personality created her own brand while starring on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” At just 18, Jenner officially began Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, with her Kylie Lip Kits comprising liquid lipstick and lip liner.
Launched amid Jenner’s growing Instagram popularity, the first round of Kylie Cosmetics products was a near-instant hit. Jenner swiftly expanded her brand’s reach, introducing an eye shadow palette in 2016, highlighters in 2017 and so on.
Jenner landed a spot on Forbes’ list of richest self-made women in America in 2018. At 20 years old, Jenner had an estimated net worth of $900 million.
Jenner, a mother of two, launched skincare brand Kylie Skin in 2019 and baby-goods line Kylie Baby in 2021. She also unveiled her new clothing line, Khy, on Oct. 24.
In 2020, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sold 51% of her makeup line to Coty Inc., for $600 million, although she’s now exploring taking back ownership.
Skims, SKKN
It can get tricky keeping up with Kim Kardashian — reality TV star, shapewear mogul, beauty executive and mother of four young children.
E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” launched Kim and her family into superstardom, but her sights have been set on entrepreneurial success for years. Before Skims, Kim co-founded clothing and accessory line Dash with sisters Khloé and Kourtney, tried her hand at jewelry with Belle Noel, and even dabbled in the tech space with her “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” mobile game.
The road to Kardashian’s billion-dollar business empire was bumpy, but co-founding shapewear brand Skims with Emma and Jens Grede in 2019 helped smooth things out.
A line of slimming undergarments in traditional and more skin-baring styles, Skims was a solution to Kardashian’s shapewear conundrum. She told Time in June that, before Skims, she dyed shapewear with tea bags and coffee just to match her shade.
The brand started out with form-fitting basics and underwear, but has since expanded to include loungewear and swimwear — winning over other celebrities in the process.
In addition to launching men’s products, the brand was named the official underwear partner of the NBA, the WNBA and USA Basketball on Oct. 30.
Kardashian’s Skims is now valued at $4 billion, the New York Times reported in July. The brand is also on track to make $750 million in sales this year. She also launched skincare company SKKN last year, which will ultimately house her now-shuttered cosmetics and perfume lines KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.
Patti’s Good Life
The “Godmother of Soul” knows how to cook up more than just Grammy-winning tunes. In 2008, LaBelle, 79, turned her love for cooking and comfort food into a lucrative business: Patti’s Good Life.
Patti’s Good Life touts pre-packaged goodies, including peach cobbler and macaroni and cheese, and can be found at Walmart and Target. The icing on the cake — er, sweet potato pie? The singer’s food line delivered almost $200 million in gross sales in 2022 alone, according to Forbes.
“People think of me as a cook, someone who’s going to give them quality food,” LaBelle — a Forbes 50 over 50 honoree — told the outlet. “I don’t put my name on anything unless it’s 110% perfect.”
Ambitious foodies looking to re-create LaBelle’s scrumptious offerings from scratch can also check out the singer’s numerous cookbooks. They might find “Soulful Sweets to Sing About.”
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga
For Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, it’s all about the (p-p-poker) face.
Starting in 2018, Lady Gaga tapped into her penchant for bold looks to create her own line of natural makeup with a focus on sustainability. “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand,” the singer said in a teaser video on Instagram, “but that’s too bad.”
Haus Labs, which is available at Sephora and Amazon, offers makeup enthusiasts a lineup of medium coverage foundations and bright multi-use pigment paints. The singer tapped into the clean beauty revolution to create products that are free of sulfates, environmental toxins, parabens and other “questionable ingredients.”
That commitment to “clean” manifests in Haus Labs packaging as well. According to its website, the brand opts for glass, aluminum, cellulose and post-consumer recycled materials as it seeks to be 100% carbon neutral by 2027.
Women’s Wear Daily reported in 2022 that Haus Labs was expected to generate $45 million to $50 million in sales at Sephora.
“I’ve had to learn as much as I can, so I can offer people a brand and products that are truly of value,” the Oscar and Grammy winner told WWD.
Risa, Casa Del Sol
An actor, director, producer and businesswoman, Eva Longoria does it all.
Since breaking out in “The Young and the Restless” in the early 2000s, Longoria has launched businesses as varied as her acting roles. While starring as Gabrielle Solis in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” Longoria launched her production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment (“Gordita Chronicles,” “Grand Hotel”) in 2005.
Longoria also tried her hand at the restaurant business with Beso in Hollywood and the women-focused SHe steakhouse in Las Vegas. Both establishments faced legal challenges and have since shuttered. Like a number of other celebrities, Longoria entered the fashion space with her own clothing line in 2018.
In recent years, however, the “Flamin’ Hot” filmmaker has turned her attention elsewhere: women’s soccer. She is among the many Hollywood stars backing Angel City FC. In a January interview with the Athletic, Angel City President Julie Uhrman said the league will be the “first women’s team to have a billion-dollar valuation” since 2018.
“This is the DNA of who I am,” Longoria said of investing in the team in 2022. “This is my activism and my philanthropy and my joy all mixed into one.”
Ever the entrepreneur, Longoria launched luxury tequila brand Casa Del Sol in 2021 and nontoxic cookware line Risa last year.
“The fact that this particular brand was giving back to the region, was Mexican-first, had a lot of women in key positions — I was like that. That is what my brand is all about,” Longoria told The Times about Casa Del Sol.
JLo Beauty, Delola
Jennifer Lopez, a longtime multi-hyphenate, knows a thing or two about juggling careers.
Since toplining “Selena” in 1997 and launching her music career in 1999, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer has worked to expand her empire with clothing, makeup and fragrances. In recent years, the “Hustlers” star turned her attention to the skincare industry with JLo Beauty.
JLo Beauty, founded in 2021, reflects the pop star’s “obligation” to share what she knows about achieving glowing skin. “For me, it’s all about feeling confident in your skin, no matter what,” Lopez says on her brand’s website.
In addition to skincare, the actor-singer has also entered the alcohol business. After turning down opportunities to create vodka and tequila brands, Lopez launched Delola, her line of ready-to-drink cocktails, in April. Delola is now available at Whole Foods, BevMo and various liquor stores.
Between JLo Beauty, Delola, acting, singing and sharing a family with husband Ben Affleck, Lopez is also the chief executive of Nuyorican Productions.
Béis, Onda Tequila
Shay Mitchell has her luggage business in the bag.
In 2018, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum launched Béis, her line of no-frills totes, backpacks and luggage hoping to provide travelers gear and accessories that “wouldn’t break the bank.” In an April interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the “Dollface” star said she is “heavily involved with every facet of the business,” like promoting her various products on YouTube and TikTok.
Since launching Béis, Mitchell’s products, including the backpack and the weekender, have landed on numerous “best” lists alongside pricier competitors Away and Monos. According to WWD, Béis reportedly earned more than $120 million in “profitable gross revenue” in March, and is projected to break $200 million in its next fiscal year.
Beyond Béis, the 36-year-old “You” actor also co-founded Onda Tequila, which specializes in flavored seltzers. Mitchell also heads Amore & Vita Productions, which produces Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady.”
Goop
From its controversial jade eggs to candles of a certain scent — Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop turns heads and profits.
A decade after her Oscar-winning turn in “Shakespeare in Love,” Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 as a newsletter that mused on mindfulness and promoted a holistic lifestyle. After four years, the brand grew into an online shop that would go on to sell supplements, sex toys, $595 virgin wool sweaters and closet basics from her G. Label. It’s now part of the cultural lexicon.
“We operate from a place of curiosity and nonjudgment, and we start hard conversations, crack open taboos, and look for connection and resonance everywhere we can find it,” the website‘s About page reads.
Goop has faced criticism for selling products and promoting wellness practices that were not backed by science or medicine. In 2018, the brand was also fined $145,000 over its jade eggs and the “unsubstantiated” claims that they can improve hormonal and uterine health.
That same year, the New York Times reported Goop was worth $250 million.
After years of living the Goop life, Paltrow said in October that she plans to sell her wellness brand — eventually.
“We’re not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years,” she told Bustle.
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker
To walk a mile in “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes, just buy a pair from her multimillion-dollar brand.
Founded in 2014 by Parker and late Manolo Blahnik collaborator George Malkemus, SJP boasts a collection of handmade kicks all crafted in Italy by “third and fourth generation Tuscan shoemakers.” With sparkly kitten heels and satin mismatched sandals, SJP evokes Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved Manolos — for about half the price.
Fashionistas looking for a non-stiletto option will find that SJP also offers a collection of block heel booties and pointy flats.
“I’m an atom splitter. I’m tireless,” Parker told Footwear News in 2016 of her leadership style.
While shoes may be SJP’s main attraction, the “And Just Like That ...” actor’s brand also delivers fragrances and partnered with Invivo wines for bottles of Sauvignon Blanc and French Rosé. According to Forbes, SJP reported $25 million in yearly sales in 2020.
Dollywood Parks & Resorts
Dolly Parton knows more than just one way to make a livin’.
The “9 to 5” singer and country music star’s Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., reportedly attracts more than 3 million tourists — and their wallets — every year. Snuggled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Parton’s vacation destination first opened its gates in May 1986.
According to its website, Dollywood comprises a main theme park that features carnival rides, the Splash Country water park with numerous slides, and two resorts.
More than 30 years since its grand opening, Dollywood remains a steady stream of income for Parton, 77. Forbes estimated in 2021 that the singer’s 50% stake in Dollywood is worth $165 million — that’s a lot of funnel cakes.
She’s also no stranger to giving back. Earlier this year, Parton — who funded COVID-19 vaccine research — announced that her Imagination Library will expand its efforts to provide California children younger than 5 with free books monthly.
Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty
Rihanna has been putting in the work, work, work ever since launching her inclusive cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, in 2017.
The “Diamonds” singer, who just welcomed her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky, has taken a break from releasing new music to continue building her beauty empire. Forbes estimated in 2021 that the singer’s Fenty was worth $2.8 billion, making it the most successful celebrity beauty brand in the world. The line began with makeup basics like foundation and concealer, now available in an impressive 50 shades.
Rihanna told E! News in 2017 that she wants “women of all shades to feel included.” In 2020, Fenty Beauty — which takes its founder’s surname — expanded its lineup to include skincare products including moisturizers, sunscreens and eye creams under its Fenty Skin umbrella.
Earlier this year, Rihanna made her highly anticipated comeback at Super Bowl LVII and brought Fenty Beauty along for the ride. Midway through her halftime show, the singer blotted her nose with her own setting powder, which saw sales skyrocket after the big game.
Beyond Fenty Beauty, the Grammy-winning singer and actor founded lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. In 2022, Forbes reported that the singer’s 30% stake was worth an estimated $270 million.
The Jessica Simpson Collection
In the early 2000s Jessica Simpson was seemingly everywhere — including department store shelves.
The ”I Wanna Love You Forever” singer and MTV reality star easily became one of the most notable celebrity business owners of the early aughts with her footwear and clothing line, the Jessica Simpson Collection. The singer’s brand got its start as a collaboration with Nine West co-founder Vince Camuto in 2005.
As the years went on, Simpson expanded her self-named business to include turquoise jewelry, handbags and denim. In 2015, Simpson’s line reportedly reached $1 billion in annual sales. That same year, Simpson also partnered with Sequential Brands to take her business to the next level — or so she thought.
Sequential filed for bankruptcy protection in 2021 and Simpson bought back her company after a two-year battle. “It was a journey but I never lost faith in myself,” she told Forbes in 2022. The singer also spoke about her devoted fan base-turned-customers.
“Without the consumer, I am nothing. I’m just a mom and like a wife, which is fine, but everybody has given me a reason to stay and everybody has given me a reason to work harder, whether it’s negativity or positive, everything is a driving force,” she told Forbes.
Draper James
“Legally Blonde” star Reese Witherspoon is an actor, producer, book club founder and fashion entrepreneur. What, like it’s hard?
After years of charming Hollywood with films including “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Just Like Heaven,” the Oscar winner created her fashion line Draper James in 2015. The brand — named after Witherspoon’s grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon — specializes in classic and chic women’s clothing and shoes, and can be found at Nordstrom and Kohl’s.
“Draper James is inspired by my romance, my love of the South combined with the modern woman I am today,” Witherspoon said on the brand’s YouTube page.
Eight years after bringing Draper James to life, it seems Witherspoon’s ready to part ways with the brand. In September, Consortium Brand Partners acquired a 70% stake in the company for an undisclosed amount.
The deal comes two years after she sold her production company, Hello Sunshine, for $900 million. When asked during a recent conference whether she had joined the billion-dollar club with the Draper James sale, Witherspoon shut down speculation.
“I didn’t ... that’s enormously flattering and if I ever touched the bottom of whatever Oprah’s magic golden boots do, I would be so lucky,” she said.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.