Jennifer Lopez is joining the beauty business and teases new skincare line

It’s finally happening — you too can get that ageless JLo look.

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez on Sunday teased the launch of her namesake cosmetics line, JLo Beauty, on Instagram. The tease was accompanied by a series of golden-hour selfies that were heavy on the glam and scant on the details.

“Sunset glow … #JLoBeauty coming soon,” the 51-year-old entertainer wrote, wearing a full beat of makeup.

Details beyond that were minimal, but the line appears to include makeup and skincare products. A December 2019 filing for “JLO BEAUTY” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office also hinted at the brand’s potential offerings.

Here’s what fans can expect, according to the filing: “Cosmetics; skin moisturizers, skin cleansers, skin creams, non-medicated skin care preparations, cosmetic creams for skin care; beauty creams, beauty soaps, beauty bars, beauty gels, beauty lotions, beauty masks; skin care products, namely, non-medicated skin serums; body and beauty care cosmetics; face and body beauty creams.”

In late 2018, the “On the Floor” singer said she had been hard at work bottling up her fountain of youth, telling Refinery 29 that the line is “going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”

The indefatigable performer has already amassed a fortune in the fragrance business, launching her 25th perfume, “Promise,” in September.

The “Hustlers” star joins a number of entertainers who have segued into the beauty business, including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Millie Bobby Brown and Drew Barrymore.