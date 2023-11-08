Lori Harvey and Damson Idris announce their breakup: ‘We part ways remaining friends’

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris’ romance is no more. The couple announced their split after one year of dating in a joint statement.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” they told the Hollywood Reporter. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The two were first linked romantically in December after they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant. They seemed to confirm their partnership when Harvey and Idris both posted a photo of themselves sharing a kiss during a celebration for her 26th birthday on Instagram. He wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu” followed by a red heart emoji, and she reposted the image on her story, adding three white hearts below the snapshot.

The model — who is the daughter of Steve Harvey — and the actor made their red carpet debut in February at the L.A. premiere of the final season of the Idris-led show “Snowfall.”

In September, Harvey took to Instagram to celebrate Idris’ 32nd birthday. “Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu,” she wrote on her Story alongside a photo of Idris with a big smile standing in front of celebratory balloons.

Advertisement

Last year, Harvey split from her longtime boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. The separation came after Harvey was reportedly not ready to commit to a full-time relationship while she focused on her career. Post-breakup, Harvey clarified her stance on relationships in a 2022 interview with Essence.

“My experience has taught me that I need somebody who respects me — somebody who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and makes me feel at peace,” she said. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody. And so if I see any signs of that happening, I’m like, ‘Got to go!’”