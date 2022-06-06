Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey reportedly split, are ‘completely heartbroken’

“Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey have reportedly ended their relationship after being together for about a year and a half.

Harvey’s stepfather seemed to further confirm the split Monday during “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” when host Steve Harvey said he had heard about the couple’s breakup and wished Jordan well. (People magazine first confirmed the split on Saturday.)

“I’m Team Lori 1,000%. She’s my daughter, I love her, I support her,” he said. “Like I tell everybody, things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.”

Representatives for both Jordan and Harvey did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The “Black Panther” star, 35, and SKN by Lori Harvey founder, 25, said they met years ago through mutual friends. They were first romantically linked in November 2020 and went Instagram official in January 2021. Jordan, who is notoriously private, even spoke openly about the romance in a December interview with the Hollywood Reporter and gave Harvey plenty of real estate on his Instagram grid during the relationship. Meanwhile, she has apparently scrubbed his presence from her page, according to Us Weekly.

The two made their red-carpet debut this year at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

A source close to Harvey told People, “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.” However, the source said that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit” and that she was “very focused on her career.”

But that’s not to say that the breakup has been easy for either of them.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” and “they still love each other,” the source told People.

On Sunday, the “A Journal for Jordan” actor was spotted at the NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. After the Chase Center posted a 12-second clip of the expressive Jordan on Twitter, many retweeted the meme-ready video commenting on the breakup. .

One user wrote with sad emojis, “I feel so bad for him… like I literally can feel this vid.”

Another tweeted, “He look like he is hurt this is the look of pure pain.”