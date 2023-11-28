Taylor Swift donates money to family of deceased fan, hosts them at final show in Brazil

Ahead of her final tour performance of 2023, Taylor Swift met with the family of a Brazilian fan who died at her tour’s first show in the country earlier this month.

The pop star met five family members of Ana Clara Benevides Machado at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo, where she posed with them for a photograph, according to People. The photo, shared on X, showed five family members wearing T-shirts depicting Benevides’ face.

Swift had previously faced criticism for not doing enough to support Benevides’ family in the aftermath of her death. The Times confirmed that Swift invited Benevides’ family to meet her at the show, covering travel expenses and making a donation to her parents.

Benevides, 23, died Nov. 17 before the start of Swift’s first show in Rio de Janeiro. In a statement written in Portuguese, event organizer Time for Fun wrote that Benevides had felt unwell at the venue. Her condition worsened, paramedics performed CPR, and she was transported to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported that the heat index inside the Rio venue, Estádio Nilton Santos, reached 140 degrees. The venue, which had 60,000 people attending the show, did not allow water bottles inside, adding to the extreme environment.

Swift addressed Benevides’ death in a statement posted on Instagram stories after the Nov. 17 concert, saying she was “devastated” by the news.

Amid a heat wave, a fan cools off with a bottle of water on Nov. 18 outside the Rio de Janeiro stadium where Taylor Swift was set to perform. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift said.

Swift is now done touring until the Asian leg of the Eras tour kicks off Feb. 7 at the Tokyo Dome. But she announced the documentary film of her tour would be available on demand on her birthday, Dec. 13.