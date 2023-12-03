Nick Cannon likes Disneyland more than you, and he’s got the bona fides to prove it

Oh, you think you’re a big Disneyland fan? It’s almost guaranteed that Nick Cannon is a bigger fan than you.

Or at least, he likely dishes out far more money at the place than you (or than anyone should).

The “Masked Singer” host recently revealed that he spends hundreds of thousands of dollars annually at the Anaheim theme park.

“You know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon posed in an appearance on the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Friday. “I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”

To be fair, Cannon has a double-digit number of kids, and stated that he goes to Disneyland at least once a month. So the bill adds up very quickly.

“Well, first of all, Disneyland is expensive already off top if [you’re] trying to stay in the hotel,” Cannon said. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”

Cannon was dead-on about the increasingly high prices at the amusement park.

In October, Disneyland Resort announced that it has increased single-day admission prices on its most popular days by nearly 9%, while parking fees have risen nearly 17% and the cost of using the Anaheim parks’ ride-jumping Genie+ service has gone up 20%. The daily ticket for days when demand is highest, which was $179, has increased to $194, an 8.4% increase. Prices for other tiers have risen between 3.9% and 8.9%

The 43-year-old multi-hyphenate noted that he previously worked on a television program for Disney and was able to roam the park courtesy of the Mouse, back when he only had two children.

“I used to be an employee!” Cannon emphatically explained. “I’m like, ‘Mickey, can’t you hook [somebody] up? Can I get my job back?’ That’s one job I need back.”

Cannon has 12 children — only three of whom are older than 3 years old — with six women.

But thankfully for Cannon, he makes around $100 million a year, so he can afford to drop that much on Disney passes.

“When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year,” Cannon told The Times in May. “Yeah, everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot.”

You can read all about the many, many different ways that Cannon accumulates his fortune here.