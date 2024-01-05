Christian Oliver and daughters killed in plane crash days after welcoming 2024 in ‘paradise’

Actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters were killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean, the Royal St. Vincent and Grenadines Police Force announced Thursday.

Actor Christian Oliver, known for “Speed Racer” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” is one of four people who died in a Thursday plane crash in the Caribbean, police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines said. He was 51.

Police said in a statement shared on Facebook that the crash west of Petit Nevis off the coast of Bequia also claimed the lives of Oliver’s two daughters: 10-year-old Madita Klepser and 12-year-old Annik Klepser. The pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

The plane left J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia’s Paget Farm en route to St. Lucia, a popular tourist destination in the Caribbean, at 12:11 p.m. local time, police said.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” authorities added. In a separate statement shared Friday, police said they appreciate the efforts of the fishermen and divers in Bequia who worked with the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard to retrieve the bodies.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Associated Press reported, and police have launched an investigation . The four bodies were taken to Kingstown Mortuary, which will conduct “post-mortem examinations” to uncover the victims’ causes of death.

“The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident,” Thursday’s statement said. “The RSVGPF will update the public as more information is gathered.”

Days before his death, Oliver — who shared his daughters with wife and Pilates instructor Jessica Klepser — celebrated the New Year on Instagram, sharing a photo of a seaside sunset.

“Greetings from somewhere in paradise!,” he wrote. “To community and love …2024 [here] we come !”

Christian Oliver, his wife Jessica Mazur and their daughters at the Los Angeles premiere of “Home” on March 22, 2015 in Westwood, Calif. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

Oliver, whose real name was Christian Klepser, was born in Germany and began his acting career playing Brian Keller, a transfer student from Switzerland, in NBC’s “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” according to IMDB. He starred in a number of television series including Prime Video’s “Hunters,” CW’s “The Outpost” and Netflix’s “Sense8.”

He also appeared in the films “Rattlesnakes,” “Animal Among Us,” “Valkyrie” and “The Good German.” The video games “Medal of Honor: Underground” and “Call of Duty: WWII” also added to Oliver’s varied acting career. Before his death, Oliver was set to appear in the film “Forever Hold Your Peace” and the video short “London Blue.”

In addition to acting, Oliver was a producer and writer. He served as a producer on the 2009 comedy “Ready or Not,” the 2018 horror-adventure “The Outer Wild” and the 2020 miniseries “Abe,” among other titles.