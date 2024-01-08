Christian Oliver’s wife mourns loss of ‘beloved’ actor, two daughters after fatal plane crash

Jessica Klepser has paid tribute to her late husband, Christian Oliver, who died with their two daughters last week in a plane crash.

The plane crash in the Caribbean that killed actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters has left their loved ones — especially wife Jessica Klepser — reeling and “deeply saddened.”

The “Speed Racer” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” actor’s wife mourned her late husband and daughters Madita and Annik in a statement shared Saturday on Instagram. Klepser confirmed police reports that her family had died in a “tragic plane accident” on Thursday.

“Our daughters ... along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean,” Klepser’s statement read.

Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines announced in a statement shared on Facebook that Oliver, 51, and his two children were among the four people who died in the crash. The pilot, Robert Sachs, also died in the accident west of Petit Nevis, off Bequia.

The plane had left J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia’s Paget Farm en route to St. Lucia at 12:11 p.m. local time, according to the report, then “experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean.” It’s unclear what caused the crash, and police are investigating the accident.

Klepser and her family paid tribute to “vibrant” 10-year-old Madita and “gentle” 12-year-old Annik, remembering their favorite activities, including dance, art, singing and swimming.

“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities,” said Klepser, a regional manager for WundaBar Pilates, which shared the statement.

Christian Oliver, Jessica Klepser and their daughters are seen in March 2015. (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

Oliver, who appeared in television series including Prime Video’s “Hunters,” CW’s “The Outpost” and Netflix’s “Sense8,” was more than just an actor. A producer and writer, the Germany-born star (born Christian Klepser) also pursued real estate, Klepser wrote.

“His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” she added.

Oliver is survived by his wife, parents and sister. Madita and Annik are survived by their mother, grandparents, several aunts and uncles, and cousins in Germany, according to the post .

The family asked for privacy and shared a GoFundMe with fans, organized by a friend named Sarah Silverman. As of Monday morning, the fund has surpassed its $100,000 goal, with more than $163,000 raised in donations.