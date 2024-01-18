Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, 24, reveals she had a ‘severe stroke’

Cori Broadus, the 24-year-old daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, revealed that she had a stroke Thursday.

“I had a severe stroke this am,” Broadus wrote in an Instagram Story. “I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In a subsequent story, she added: “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Broadus, the youngest of the famed rapper’s four children, did not reveal what her doctors told her about the cause of the stroke.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are two types of strokes: ischemic and hemorrhagic. The former occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or reduced. The latter occurs when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or bursts and causes bleeding in the brain.

It is unclear what type of stroke Broadus suffered from.

Representatives for Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

In 2010, Snoop Dogg shared that Broadus — whose mother is the “Gin and Juice” rapper’s longtime spouse Shante Broadus — was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus when she was 6 years old.

“She’s the toughest little thing I’ve ever met,” the famous Long Beach emcee told People. “She’s on the honor roll, playing volleyball and softball, living life. She has all this joy. In the beginning lupus was winning. But now Cori is.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation in many different body systems — including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Lupus is known to increase the risk of stroke, per the National Institute of Health. “Stroke is a major cause of morbidity, mortality and disability in systemic lupus erythematosus,” a research paper evaluated by the NIH stated. “Patients with SLE have a two-fold increase in the risk of stroke with younger patients (ie, less than 50 years of age) having an ever-higher risk (up to 10-fold).”

However, Broadus did not relate her stroke to her lupus diagnosis.

In a September profile with People, Broadus discussed her journey living with lupus and how she’s been able to manage her symptoms.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas,” Broadus said of her health regimen. “I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, OK, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

She added that there are still days when she’s sick, but feels “blessed and able” to do what what she loves to do and tell her story.

“But then there’s days I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish I wasn’t sick. What would my life be if I was just a normal girl?’” she said. “It’s part of being human. You’re going to have bad days, you’re not going to always have good days.”