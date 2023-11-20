Snoop Dogg ‘giving up smoke’? Sus. Turns out he’s hawking a fire pit that won’t make him cough

Snoop Dogg’s apparent farewell to weed was all smoke and mirrors. The chronically savvy business mogul had something else up his sleeve.

It was clear that something had to be amiss last week when the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper announced to his combined 129 million social-media followers that he would be leaving the smoke behind.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he wrote Thursday.

Naturally, the notion that one of the world’s most notorious weed aficionados had lit his last joint got the internet chattering. Either the sky was falling, or Snoop Dogg was gearing up to launch a new business venture. The latter guess was on the money.

“I’m giving up smoke,” he said Monday in a promotional video on X (formerly Twitter.) “I know what you thinkin’ ...‘Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing!’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughin’ and the clothes smellin’ all sticky icky. I’m goin’ smokeless.” He’s now the “official smokesman” for the Solo Stove portable fire pit.

Clever. The pro PR move was the latest addition to the famous pitchman’s many brand endorsements.

Snoop Dogg will partner with the company on “smokeless product innovation” and contribute toward designing a new signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove products. Currently available in a bundle with the fire pit: a “Going Smokeless” Snoop bucket hat and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack.

But Snoop Dogg’s smoke-free hook, line and sinker still doesn’t explain why homemaking savant Martha Stewart has canceled Thanksgiving. The two recently collaborated on “Best Bud Bags,” weed-friendly crossbody bags they unveiled this month. As for what business ventures the two could attack next, clearly nothing is off the table.