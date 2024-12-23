Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus is going to be a mom: ‘I’m having a mini me’

Snoop Dogg soon will welcome another grandchild to his family, this time thanks to daughter Cori Broadus.

Broadus, the hip-hop icon and side hustle extraordinaire’s 25-year-old daughter, confirmed this week that she is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Wayne Duece. She told E! News that the baby might be “unplanned” but they are “blessed” regardless.

The Choc Factory Co. makeup executive told the outlet she is four months pregnant and explained that doctors were concerned for her “high-risk pregnancy.” In recent years Broadus has opened up about her health, including her experience living with the autoimmune disease lupus, which she was diagnosed with at 6 years old. She told E! she feels protected by God and that she and her baby are doing fine.

While her dad was hoping for a grandson, Broadus said she’s looking forward to doting on her soon-to-be-daughter alongside her fiancé. “I’m having a mini me,” she said.

Broadus unveiled her pregnancy journey nearly a year after she said she had a “severe stroke.”

In her January announcement she lamented the health scare: “I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?” Less than two weeks later she said she was on the mend and that the stroke had landed her in the hospital.

Broadus is the youngest of Snoop Dogg’s three children with wife Shante Broadus. Earlier this month the father-daughter duo discussed their close-knit relationship on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“He’s always there for me and shows me everything I need to know in life,” Broadus said. “But I think a lot of people have expectations because I am his daughter, but I just try to be me at all times.”

Snoop Dogg said he has had to “step into the maturity lane” to understand his daughter and allow her to experience life on her own. “Her life isn’t my life,” he said.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg said he knew that Duece was “the one” for his daughter. The couple got engaged in November 2022.

“Their love is their love,” the rapper, getting emotional, said on the talk show. “But I also understand how much he loves her.”

Broadus and Duece kept their baby news under wraps until Monday, despite celebrating with a gender reveal over the weekend. Broadus shared several photos from the reveal to her Instagram story. She said she was very confident that she was expecting a baby boy and revealed that her baby girl will arrive in June. Duece also took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate.

“Girl dad,” he captioned photos of an ultrasound, his fiancée’s pregnancy test and himself holding Broadus’ pregnant belly. “Can’t wait to meet you baby girl.”