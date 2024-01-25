Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus released from the hospital after stroke

Cori Broadus says a CT scan of her chest “came back normal” after she suffered a stroke last week.

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter, is on the mend after suffering a stroke last week.

Broadus provided her Instagram followers with a health update Wednesday, announcing that “my CT scan of my chest came back normal” in a since-expired Instagram story. She did not reveal any further information about her hospitalization.

“I’m going home today I can [probably] cry omgggg,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “Thank you thank you for the continuous prayers, love etc.”

Broadus, who is the youngest of the rapper’s four children, announced last week that she had suffered a stroke. In a since-expired Instagram story, she told her followers that she “started breaking down crying” when doctors explained her condition.

“I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this,” she added in another Instagram story.

A week later, it seems things are looking up for Broadus, who shared a glimpse into her return home. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of a living room with a simple banner that read. “Welcome Home.”

Early Thursday , Snoop Dogg shared wife Shante Broadus’ Instagram post about Cori, “the strongest person I know.” In her post, Shante praised her daughter, “my warrior,” “my princess.” The 52-year-old rapper also took the time during the Tuesday premiere of his new film, “The Underdoggs,” to speak about his daughter’s health.

“She’s doing a little bit better,” he told People.

In recent years, Cori — the chief executive of Choc Factory Co. makeup — has opened up about her health, including living with the autoimmune disease lupus. She was diagnosed when she was 6 .

In a September profile with People, Cori Broadus said she had taken a holistic approach to her health, which included giving up her medications and “doing everything natural.” She told the magazine that she felt “blessed and able” to share her health journey with followers.

Lupus is a chronic disease with no cure. According to the National Institutes of Health, the autoimmune disease is known to increase the risk of stroke; however, Broadus did not share whether the two were connected.

“I want to be okay,” Broadus told People in September. “You’re not going to always be okay, and that’s okay because we’re human, but I want to be okay overall, mentally, physically. And we’re going to get there.”

Times staff writer Carlo De Loera contributed to this report.