Filmmaker Isabelle Thomas, wife of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ producer, dies of ‘multiple injuries’

Isabelle and Bradley Thomas attend the BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on Jan. 13.

Isabelle Thomas, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of “Killers of the Flower Moon” producer Bradley Thomas, has died. She was 39.

Isabelle Thomas died by suicide on Monday at a Los Angeles hotel, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner determined in a report. “Multiple traumatic injuries” is listed as her primary cause of death.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Times on Friday that officers responded to reports of a suicide at a West Los Angeles hotel at approximately 1:20 p.m. LAPD said a woman, who jumped from the roof of the hotel, was already deceased when officers reported to the scene.

“Isabelle was the light of our lives,” the filmmaker’s loved ones said in a statement shared with The Times. “She was courageous and took all life’s opportunities without fear, showering love and kindness on her friends, family, and children along the way.”

No note was left behind, according to TMZ, which broke the news of her death.

Isabelle (née Lawrence) Thomas was born in Bath, England, and graduated from Oxford with a degree in biological sciences. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue filmmaking. Among her projects were a documentary about kindness and an upcoming documentary film about pickleball, Deadline reported. She was a member of the UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board.

“Her projects were as diverse as her passions, reflecting a curiosity about people and our culture that inspired everyone lucky enough to spend time with her,” the statement added. “We remember her as a soul mate, beautiful daughter, sister, devoted mother and wife.”

Before her death, Isabelle Thomas joined her husband on the awards campaign trail as he promoted Martin Scorsese’s latest crime epic, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The drama received 10 Oscar nominations last week.

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted together at the annual BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills. She is survived by her husband, whom she reportedly married in 2018, and two children, according to TMZ.

“Our family has been overwhelmed by her sudden death this week and we are infinitely grateful to her many friends for their outpouring of love,” her loved ones added in their statement, before requesting privacy.

Donations can be made in Isabelle Thomas’ memory to the charity Choose Love, which seeks to provide support to refugees and displaced people.