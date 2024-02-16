Brian Wilson’s family, reps want conservatorship for Beach Boys singer who has dementia

Brian Wilson’s psychiatrist confirmed in court documents that the Beach Boys singer, 81, is taking medication for dementia.

Brian Wilson‘s longtime business partners are seeking to become the Beach Boys singer’s co-conservators, weeks after the death of his wife, Melinda Wilson.

In a petition filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Wilson’s publicist Jean Sievers and business manager LeeAnn Hard said the 81-year-old musician has been diagnosed with a “major neurocognitive disorder” and is “unable to provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter.” Melinda, Wilson’s wife of 28 years, tended to her husband’s needs — but that came to an end when she died on Jan. 30 at age 77.

Court documents, obtained by The Times, say that Melinda was appointed the agent for his healthcare and a successor was not named. As co-conservators, Hard and Sievers seek to ensure that the singer’s needs are met while he remains in his home, documents say. They will not oversee Wilson’s estate, which is included in his trust — of which Hard is a trustee.

“They have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them,” the documents say.

Advertisement

The petition also detailed the Grammy winner’s declining mental capacity. The singer’s psychiatrist, Dr. Stephen S. Marmer, revealed in a declaration also filed Wednesday that Wilson is taking medication for dementia and is incapable of self-administering medicine and sticking to his medication schedule.

Marmer conducted a mental evaluation that revealed that Wilson has major impairments in information processing and alertness.

“Mr. Wilson’s psychiatrist opines that Mr. Wilson lacks the capacity to give informed consent to medical treatment and Mr. Wilson has a major neurocognitive disorder,” the petition said.

The court documents added: “Mr. Wilson has expressed a preference to appoint Ms. Sievers and Ms. Hard as his co-conservators, and he has stated that he agrees with and consents to the conservatorship.”

The conservatorship was the result of “careful consideration” by the “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” singer, his seven children, doctors and housekeeper Gloria Ramos, a statement on Wilson’s website said.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” the Wilson family wrote.

Advertisement

They added: “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

A hearing on Sievers and Hard’s petition for Wilson’s conservatorship is set for April 30.

Staff writer Stacy Perman contributed to this report.