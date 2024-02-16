Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Brian Wilson’s family, reps want conservatorship for Beach Boys singer who has dementia

A man with short gray hair in a striped blue shirt sitting with his arm resting on a piano
Brian Wilson’s psychiatrist confirmed in court documents that the Beach Boys singer, 81, is taking medication for dementia.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Brian Wilson‘s longtime business partners are seeking to become the Beach Boys singer’s co-conservators, weeks after the death of his wife, Melinda Wilson.

In a petition filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Wilson’s publicist Jean Sievers and business manager LeeAnn Hard said the 81-year-old musician has been diagnosed with a “major neurocognitive disorder” and is “unable to provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter.” Melinda, Wilson’s wife of 28 years, tended to her husband’s needs — but that came to an end when she died on Jan. 30 at age 77.

Court documents, obtained by The Times, say that Melinda was appointed the agent for his healthcare and a successor was not named. As co-conservators, Hard and Sievers seek to ensure that the singer’s needs are met while he remains in his home, documents say. They will not oversee Wilson’s estate, which is included in his trust — of which Hard is a trustee.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Musician Brian Wilson and wife Melinda Wilson arrive at the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Don Henley at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Entertainment & Arts

Melinda Wilson, wife and emotional ‘savior’ of musician Brian Wilson, dies at 77

Melinda Wilson, who helped resurrect the career of her husband and Beach Boys musician Brian Wilson, died at home in Beverly Hills on Tuesday at age 77.

Jan. 30, 2024

“They have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them,” the documents say.

Advertisement

The petition also detailed the Grammy winner’s declining mental capacity. The singer’s psychiatrist, Dr. Stephen S. Marmer, revealed in a declaration also filed Wednesday that Wilson is taking medication for dementia and is incapable of self-administering medicine and sticking to his medication schedule.

Marmer conducted a mental evaluation that revealed that Wilson has major impairments in information processing and alertness.

“Mr. Wilson’s psychiatrist opines that Mr. Wilson lacks the capacity to give informed consent to medical treatment and Mr. Wilson has a major neurocognitive disorder,” the petition said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - November 02 2021: Musician Brian Wilson, right, and filmmaker Brent Wilson, left, sit for portraits at Brian's home on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

Brian Wilson doesn’t say much. Until you listen to his music.

The new documentary ‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ tells the story of the former Beach Boy’s life and career.

Dec. 1, 2021

The court documents added: “Mr. Wilson has expressed a preference to appoint Ms. Sievers and Ms. Hard as his co-conservators, and he has stated that he agrees with and consents to the conservatorship.”

The conservatorship was the result of “careful consideration” by the “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” singer, his seven children, doctors and housekeeper Gloria Ramos, a statement on Wilson’s website said.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” the Wilson family wrote.

NORTHRIDGE, CA - SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 - Mariella Rojas helps her mother Rosa Angelica Saldana, 81, walk through the kitchen to her favorite chair in the dining room of their apartment in Northridge on September 11, 2023. Saldana, who suffers from dementia, lives with her daughter and her family in a three bedroom apartment. Saldana has lived with her family for the past seven years. As the population ages, and costs of care becoming crippling, many families, like the Rojas family, take care of an elder family member themselves out of cultural tradition and financial necessity. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Dementia is the ‘silver tsunami’ heading for California’s healthcare system

Alzheimer’s and other dementia cases are rising sharply. In-home 24/7 care for patients costs hundreds of thousands of dollars annually; residential care can be $7,000 per month.

Sept. 28, 2023

Advertisement

They added: “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

A hearing on Sievers and Hard’s petition for Wilson’s conservatorship is set for April 30.

Staff writer Stacy Perman contributed to this report.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement