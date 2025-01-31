Radio host Matt Pinfield had a ‘massive stroke,’ daughter confirms in conservatorship bid

Radio host and former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield is incompetent to make decisions about his health and finances after suffering a stroke this month, his daughter states in legal documents.

Jessica Pinfield, the former music executive’s 38-year-old daughter, said in legal documents filed this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court that her father, 63, is now “incompetent” to make decisions about his health and finances. She filed a petition Monday to become conservator of her father and his estate. According to legal documents, the elder Pinfield “suffered a massive stroke on January 6, 2025.”

A representative for Pinfield, also known for his stint as a video jockey on MTV, confirmed to The Times that he remains hospitalized and is under a temporary conservatorship. The rep did not share additional information about his condition.

TMZ reported that Jessica Pinfield and her sister, Maya Pinfield, 24, sought the order to protect their father’s money from being accessed by people outside the family. A legal representative for Jessica Pinfield did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Matt Pinfield said in an Instagram post shared Jan. 6 — the same day as his stroke — he was “starting another week with gratitude for a life surrounded by great people, life changing music, and unforgettable experience that I never take for granted.”

He added: “Here[‘s] to another week - another day - open heart and open mind. Let’s rock!”

A day after Pinfield’s stroke, Los Angeles radio station KCSN the SoCal Sound (88.5 FM) announced on Facebook that its afternoon host would “take a temporary leave of absence for personal reasons.” The post did not mention Pinfield’s health.

“We fully support Matt and hope to have his energetic rock n’ roll knowledge back on air soon,” the station said.

Radio station KLOS (95.5 FM) also reportedly shared support for Pinfield, who hosts its “New & Approved” program Sunday nights. “Matt is a family member, and we look forward to having him back on the KLOS airwaves as soon as possible,” the statement said.

An initial appointment hearing for Pinfield’s conservatorship case is set for Feb. 6.