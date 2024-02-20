Beyoncé says hair-care line Cécred has personal roots, including her psoriasis battle

Beyoncé revealed she hasn’t always been “flawless” when it comes to her hair.

The “Break My Soul” singer got candid about the roots of her new Cécred (pronounced “sacred”) hair-care line, revealing in a cover story for Essence that she struggled with psoriasis during her childhood. “The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey,” she told the magazine.

“From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me,” she recalled, before saying her new line is an ode to salons and barbershops, and the communities they help foster.

Advertisement

Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to speak out about their experience with psoriasis. Other stars who have been open about their struggles with the chronic, inflammatory multisystem disease include reality TV star and shapewear mogul Kim Kardashian, HGTV personality Nate Berkus, beauty guru Jonathan Van Ness and model-actor Cara Delevingne.

The American Academy of Dermatology Assn. said psoriasis affects up to 3.2% of the U.S. population. Psoriasis is a condition that develops when the body produces skin cells too quickly, causing cells to pile up and form visible patches or spots on the skin.

The singer, who grew up sweeping up hair in her mother Tina Knowles’ salon, said she wanted to evoke her upbringing and her mom’s wisdom in Cécred. “It was important to honor past rituals while infusing our personal touch by adding advanced science to build new sacred rituals,” Beyoncé said on her brand’s website.

Opinion Op-Comic: The power of Black women’s natural hair I’m proud of the enormous strides our society has made toward accepting these styles, which have been targets of laws and job discrimination. And I’m proud of my own natural Black hair.

Cécred officially launched on Monday, months after Beyoncé first teased the line in May. The brand touts a variety of products including shampoo, conditioner, a hair oil, a hair mask and a shaking vessel to apply rinses. Cécred also has a quiz that allows customers to shop for their hair type — ranging from coily to straight.

A handful of Beyhive members swiftly took to social media on Monday to brag about their purchases, with some revealing they’re buying more than they think they need. Other Beyoncé fans commented on Cécred’s Instagram page requesting videos of the “Alien Superstar” singer using her products. Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Tracee Ellis Ross and other celebrities-turned-beauty brand owners have shown their fans on social media how they use their creations. Cécred is the latest entry into the celeb-backed hair-care market, which includes Ross’ Pattern Beauty, Taraji P. Henson‘s TPH and Issa Rae’s Sienna Naturals.

Beyoncé told Essence that she finds hair — in any style — powerful and an important part of self-expression, especially for Black people, whose hair has been the subject of legislation, scrutiny and celebration.

Advertisement

“For me, joy comes from making myself a priority and making my hair a priority,” she said. “It is really important for me to make time for the sacred rituals of self-care.”

Cécred arrived just a week after Beyoncé dropped two new songs — “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” — and announced a new album during Super Bowl LVIII. She revealed on Instagram that the second act of her “Renaissance” trilogy is set to release on March 29.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.