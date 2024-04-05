Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have split after 13 years of marriage, three kids

Comedians Sacha Baron Cohen, left, and Isla Fisher announced on Friday “we jointly filed to end our marriage” last year.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher‘s marriage has come to an end after 13 years.

The comedians and “Brothers Grimsby” co-stars announced their split Friday, revealing in matching Instagram story posts that “in 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.” The now-exes shared a photo on both their accounts of themselves in coordinating white athletic outfits.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” their joint statement said.

A Cohen representative confirmed the legitimacy of both the stars’ posts to The Times on Friday, but did not provide additional comment. A Fisher representative did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

“Borat” star Cohen, 52, and “Now You See Me” actor Fisher, 48, married in 2010 after first meeting in 2001 at a party in Sydney, according to People. After their quiet March 2010 marriage in Paris, the actors welcomed three children.

For much of their marriage, the actors kept their family life away from the public eye and social media, aside from a few interview comments and appearances at Hollywood events, including at the most recent Golden Globe Awards in early January. “We have always prioritized our privacy,” they said in their Friday posts.

“[We] have been quietly working through this change,” they continued. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Cohen and Fisher unveiled their divorce more than a week after “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson accused Cohen of hiring “high priced lawyers or PR crisis mangers” to threaten the publication of her memoir, “Rebel Rising.” Wilson, also a “Brothers Grimsby” co-star, revealed that Cohen is the “massive a—” who inspired a chapter in her forthcoming book.

In a statement previously shared with The Times, a representative for the “Les Misérables” and “Brüno” star responded to Wilson, who also accused Cohen of inappropriate behavior on the irreverent spy comedy.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘The Brothers Grimsby,’” a representative for Cohen said in the March statement.

Advertisement

In February, Fisher appeared on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” and told its eponymous host about her low-key Valentine’s Day traditions with Cohen.

“Every year, Sacha does give me a card that’s like, ‘Happy Valentine’s from ...’ and there’s like a massive question mark, as if anybody else would send it,” she said, laughing with Clarkson. “As if I have any other Valentines.”