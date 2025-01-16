Jessica Alba confirms she and Cash Warren have broken up, will ‘embark on a new chapter’

Jessica Alba confirmed Thursday that she and Cash Warren, her husband of 16 years, had broken up.

Actor and the Honest Co. co-founder Jessica Alba has confirmed her split from her husband of 16 years, Pair of Thieves apparel co-founder Cash Warren.

The “Dark Angel” and “L.A.’s Finest” alum broke her silence Thursday and confirmed breakup rumors after reports of a separation and impending divorce swirled for days around the couple, who have been together for 20 years.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba said Thursday in a statement on Instagram. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba, 43, and Warren, 45, met in 2004 while working on the film adaptation of “Fantastic Four.” She starred in the movie as Sue Storm, and he worked as an assistant to director Tim Story. They got married in 2008 and have three children together: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

TMZ and People reported last week that the couple had separated and were heading toward divorce. It is unclear whether they have begun divorce proceedings. Representatives for the two did not respond immediately Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.

In May, Alba celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, marking two decades together with “forever to go” in a sweet Instagram tribute to Warren. She wrote at the time that she was “proud of us for making it this far.”

“There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family,” she said. “Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

On New Year’s Eve, Alba appeared to allude to a new beginning in another post, writing that 2024 was “filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.” She and Warren appeared together in a post earlier this month celebrating their son’s birthday.