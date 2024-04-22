Sydney Sweeney claps back at critics (again), this time in new Hawaiian vacation pictures

Sydney Sweeney was subject to disparaging comments by a producer after a politicized internet frenzy over her figure last month.

Sydney Sweeney isn’t letting critics ruin a vacation filled with “good times and tan lines.”

That’s how the “Madame Web” and “Immaculate” actor captioned a post on Sunday that could be construed as a subtle clapback to producer Carol Baum’s disparaging comments about her talent and looks earlier this month.

The “Euphoria” actor posted a series of Hawaii vacation photos to her Instagram, including several of her in a gray crew-neck sweatshirt that reads “Sorry for having great t—.”

At a recent screening of Baum’s 1988 film “Dead Ringers,” the producer said Sweeney’s hit romcom “Anyone But You” is “unwatchable” and that the star was “not pretty” and “can’t act.”

Sweeney, who is herself a producer of the film that also stars Glenn Powell, and her team immediately condemned Baum’s statements.

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” a spokesperson for Sweeney told The Times. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.”

The Emmy-nominated actor is no stranger to unwarranted comments about her body. The internet exploded with chatter about her figure after her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut last month, sparking a debate as to whether her curves were the “death of woke.”

“I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction,” Sweeney told Variety. “People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor.”

The “White Lotus” star isn’t letting the discourse affect her or how she lives her life.

“I am such a homebody that life kind of stays the same for me. I just hang out with my dog and my family and my close friends,” she said in a recent interview with The Times. “There’s just more people who say hi to me when I go outside.”