Matt Rife taking a two-week break from comedy tour, citing ‘extreme exhaustion’

Stand-up comedian Matt Rife is taking two weeks off during his world tour after “extreme exhaustion” led him to cancel a pair of Indiana performances just hours before showtime.

The 28-year-old comic — who rose to fame in 2023 for his crowd-work bits posted to TikTok and recently became the youngest comedian to headline (and sell out) the Hollywood Bowl — is midway through his sold-out ProbleMATTic World Tour — a 115-date run encompassing two years and three continents. When ticket sales went live last June, Ticketmaster crashed.

Rife was slated to perform back-to-back shows Wednesday night at the Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington, Ind. The venue that evening announced the cancellation of both shows on Instagram , citing an “unexpected medical emergency” and promising refunds within 30 days.

Rife also apologized for backing out last-minute via his Instagram story.

“I’m so ... sorry, but due to a last minute medical emergency i have to reschedule our shows tonight (again),” Rife wrote. “I’ve been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I’m so so sorry, i hope you understand and i love you so much.”

After Wednesday’s cancellations, ticket holders for Rife’s scheduled performances at Chicago Theater and the Ryman Auditorium received an email from the venues announcing their shows would also be postponed.

“On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced extreme exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue,” the email said. “Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks.”

The message assured showgoers that “future dates will not be affected” and said the comedian will resume his tour June 12 in Memphis. The Chicago Theater shows were moved to Dec. 26-30, with refunds available for those unable to attend. New dates for the Ryman Auditorium performances are pending.

Representatives for Rife did not reply immediately Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

In April, Deadline reported that Rife had signed a two-special deal with Netflix after “Natural Selection,” his first special on the platform, became its most-viewed special in the second half of last year. Rife also received a development deal for a workplace comedy series he will write and star in.

Rife previously released three self-produced comedy specials, “Only Fans” in 2021 and “Matthew Steven Rife” and “Red Flag” in 2023.