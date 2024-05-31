Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Matt Rife taking a two-week break from comedy tour, citing ‘extreme exhaustion’

Comic Matt Rife pointing a finger as he performs stand-up comedy onstage in a black shirt and black pants
Comic Matt Rife’s “extreme exhaustion” means some tour dates are being postponed while he takes a two-week break from performing.
(Mathieu Bitton / Netflix)
By Malia Mendez
Share

Stand-up comedian Matt Rife is taking two weeks off during his world tour after “extreme exhaustion” led him to cancel a pair of Indiana performances just hours before showtime.

The 28-year-old comic — who rose to fame in 2023 for his crowd-work bits posted to TikTok and recently became the youngest comedian to headline (and sell out) the Hollywood Bowl — is midway through his sold-out ProbleMATTic World Tour — a 115-date run encompassing two years and three continents. When ticket sales went live last June, Ticketmaster crashed.

Matt Rife: Natural Selection. Matt Rife at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC.

Entertainment & Arts

Stand-ups explain why it pays to sharpen crowd-work skills. ‘It keeps me on my toes’

Comedians Matt Rife, Trevor Wallace and Hannah Berner weigh in about the skill of interacting with fans in a live setting is more than just a magic skill, it’s a comedy muscle that sells tickets.

Feb. 27, 2024

Rife was slated to perform back-to-back shows Wednesday night at the Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington, Ind. The venue that evening announced the cancellation of both shows on Instagram, citing an “unexpected medical emergency” and promising refunds within 30 days.

Advertisement

Rife also apologized for backing out last-minute via his Instagram story.

“I’m so ... sorry, but due to a last minute medical emergency i have to reschedule our shows tonight (again),” Rife wrote. “I’ve been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I’m so so sorry, i hope you understand and i love you so much.”

After Wednesday’s cancellations, ticket holders for Rife’s scheduled performances at Chicago Theater and the Ryman Auditorium received an email from the venues announcing their shows would also be postponed.

“On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced extreme exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue,” the email said. “Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks.”

The message assured showgoers that “future dates will not be affected” and said the comedian will resume his tour June 12 in Memphis. The Chicago Theater shows were moved to Dec. 26-30, with refunds available for those unable to attend. New dates for the Ryman Auditorium performances are pending.

Representatives for Rife did not reply immediately Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

Jesus Trejo performing at West Side Comedy Theater in Santa Monica

Entertainment & Arts

L.A. stand-up specials stand out in a year of DIY comedy

2023 proved a banner year for stand-up fans, with the number of hourlong specials released clearing 200-plus. Why such record-breaking output?

Dec. 27, 2023

In April, Deadline reported that Rife had signed a two-special deal with Netflix after “Natural Selection,” his first special on the platform, became its most-viewed special in the second half of last year. Rife also received a development deal for a workplace comedy series he will write and star in.

Advertisement

Rife previously released three self-produced comedy specials, “Only Fans” in 2021 and “Matthew Steven Rife” and “Red Flag” in 2023.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsStand-Up Comedy
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was an intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk and recently graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement