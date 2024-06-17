Gordon Ramsay, showing off bruised torso, says he’s ‘lucky to be here’ after bike crash

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay says he “wouldn’t be here now” if he hadn’t been wearing a helmet during a bicycle accident in Connecticut last week.

In a Saturday video posted on his social media accounts ahead of Father’s Day, the “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares” star demanded that his followers “WEAR A HELMET,” explaining that he might have been in worse shape if he had not worn one.

“This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut,” Ramsay, 57, wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

The Scottish-born restaurateur, who is an accomplished marathoner and triathlete, thanked the doctors, nurses and staff who looked after him at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Conn., but said he was “most thankful” to the helmet that he says “saved my life.”

In the video, Ramsay lifted his chef’s whites to show that more than half of his torso was covered in purple bruising. And, in before-and-after pictures, he showed how badly his helmet and biking shirt were damaged.

“It really shook me and obviously I’m lucky to be here,” the reality-competition star said, adding, “you’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care that these helmets cost money. They’re crucial. Even with the kids, a short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”

The father of six wished his followers a happy Father’s Day, but on a slightly somber note.

“I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week and I’m sort of getting through it,” the “MasterChef” star said. “Wear a helmet. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here now.”