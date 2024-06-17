Ian McKellen is in ‘good spirits’ after falling off the stage during a performance

Ian McKellen is on the mend after falling off the stage during a performance at London’s Noël Coward Theatre. The 85-year-old actor was taken to a hospital after the fall.

“Following a scan, the brilliant [National Health Service] team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits,” according to a statement to The Times by the theater. There were no details on any injuries he may have suffered.

The “Lord of the Rings” and “X-Men” actor fell after losing his footing during a battle scene between two other actors in “Player Kings,” in which he portrays John Falstaff, according to BBC News.

After toppling from the front of the stage, McKellen reportedly cried out as the lights came up in the venue. The actor appeared conscious as he was assisted by staff, attendee Sandro Trapani told BBC News.

Audience members, who were ushered out of the theater, were rattled by the incident, according to broadcaster Paul Nero. The night’s performance was canceled.

The production also canceled Tuesday’s performance so McKellen could rest, the theater told The Times. Ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible.

“Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings,” the statement read. “Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support.”

“Players Kings,” an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Part 1” and “Henry IV, Part 2,” kicked off in April and was expected to run for 12 weeks.