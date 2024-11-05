Coldplay’s Chris Martin falls through trap door onstage during Melbourne concert

“That was nearly a YouTube moment,” Chris Martin said after falling through an open trap door and getting caught by a crew member.

It was a wicked and wild wind, blew down the doors to let him in.

Or maybe it was just distraction by a record-breaking crowd that led Chris Martin to take a tumble through a trap door at Coldplay’s Sunday concert in Melbourne.

In footage captured by concertgoers and posted on social media , the 47-year-old musician points to several fan posters and flags before stepping backward into an open trap door. From below the Marvel Stadium stage, a crew member extends his arms to cushion Martin’s fall.

“That’s, uh, not planned,” the “Viva la Vida” singer remarked as he readjusted his mic pack and climbed back onto the stage. “That was nearly a YouTube moment.”

Advertisement

Aside from a case of “the jitters,” Martin reassured fans he didn’t suffer any injuries. Peering down through the stage door, Martin thanked the crew members who came to his rescue, joking, “You get a bonus, you get a bonus.”

A representative for Martin did not reply immediately Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The mishap comes less than a month after pop star Olivia Rodrigo fell through the stage while performing in Melbourne, albeit at a different arena.

Advertisement

During her final Guts tour stop at the Rod Laver Arena, Rodrigo was running across the stage, pointing to cheering fans, when she dropped through a trap door. “I’m OK,” she said as she bounced right back up, “Where was I?”

The “Vampire” singer later poked fun at herself, posting a dramatic edit of the tumble on TikTok .

After the Guts tour concluded in late October, Rodrigo recounted the incident to Jimmy Fallon in an appearance on his late-night show.

Advertisement

“It was really scary,” Rodrigo said, confirming that she was unharmed. “I mean, the show must go on. That’s showbiz, baby.”

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour — which began in March 2022 and concludes with a 10-day run at London’s Wembley Stadium in September 2025 — continues Wednesday in Sydney.

The U.K. band’s four-night run in Melbourne broke the Marvel Stadium record with 227,000 attendees across the shows, the venue announced Sunday. The record was previously held for 14 years by AC/DC with a total of 181,495 concertgoers across three shows in 2010, according to Billboard .

Coldplay’s 10th studio LP, “Moon Music,” was released Oct. 4 and became the band’s 10th consecutive No. 1 album on the U.K. Official Albums Chart. It also logged 237,000 chart units in its opening week, making it the bestselling debut by a U.K. act in three years.

Despite its success, “Moon Music” is among Coldplay’s final projects, as the band plans to release just two more “proper albums” before calling it quits, Martin told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last month.

“Less is more, and for some of our critics, even less would be even more,” he said. “It’s really important that we have that limit.”