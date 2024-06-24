Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri ditches his last name for her graduation — which he missed

Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri is going by a new last name.

At her graduation Friday from LaGuardia High School in New York City, the 18-year-old opted to give her name as “Suri Noelle” instead of Suri Cruise; she also used that name earlier this year when she appeared in a high school production of the jukebox musical “Head Over Heels.” Noelle is the middle name of her mother, Katie Holmes.

The “Risky Business” actor appears to have skipped Suri’s graduation weekend to hang out instead Saturday with all the celebs at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in London, where he is filming another “Mission: Impossible” installment.

Holmes and Suri didn’t seem bothered by his absence on graduation day. The mother-daughter duo, perhaps eager to “shake it off,” were seen giggling and taking photos together outside of the graduation venue in celebration of Suri’s achievement.

Suri was born in 2006, just before her parents tied the knot. TomKat stayed together until 2012, when Holmes filed for divorce, but Cruise was plagued by rumors that he had abandoned Suri in the process. In a 2013 defamation lawsuit filed by Cruise against Life & Style and In Touch publisher Bauer Publishing, the “Mission: Impossible” actor said, “The assertion that I ‘abandoned’ Suri after my divorce is patently false. I have in no way cut Suri out of my life — whether physically, emotionally, financially or otherwise.”

Cruise said he and Suri, who was then 6, “spoke on the phone nearly every day” and that he “regularly asked for and received updates concerning her friends and school life.”

Cruise is also the father of Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom he adopted with Nicole Kidman when they were married. Last year, he was photographed in public with Bella and Connor, reportedly for the first time in 15 years.