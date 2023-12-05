Advertisement
Movies

Clones, hell and the devil: Jamie Foxx makes first Hollywood speech since health scare

Jamie Foxx in a metallic suit, a white shirt and black tie
Jamie Foxx accepted the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Celebration of Cinema & Television.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

“I’m not a clone,” Jamie Foxx assured his fans and industry peers as he made his first Hollywood appearance in months.

“I’ve been through some things. You know it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk,” he said at the Critics Choice Celebration of Cinema & Television. “I know a lot of people were saying I was cloned out there, well y’all ain’t s—.”

The Oscar winning “Ray” star accepted the ceremony’s vanguard award on Monday evening, months after he was hospitalized with an unspecified medical emergency in April. Accepting the honor from his “Burial” co-star Jurnee Smollett, Foxx returned to the public eye with a mix of emotion and humor about his mystery ailment, and gratitude for his Black Hollywood community.

Actor Jamie Foxx looking leaning slightly

Movies

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing unspecified ‘medical complication’

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is ‘already on his way to recovery’ after suffering a medical complication this week, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx.

April 13, 2023

Advertisement

“Thank you so much for holding me down all the time,” he said. “It’s harder to impress Black folks ... every time you get an award [there’s] always somebody saying, ‘Man, my cousin do the same thing.’”

The 55-year-old‘s daughter Corinne Foxx announced her father’s hospitalization in April in a since-deleted family statement on Instagram.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the statement said.

In the months since his health scare, Foxx and his family provided updates to fans about the actor’s health, but have stayed mum about the details of his illness.

Since his hospitalization, “I cherish every single minute,” Foxx said Monday. He also said he wouldn’t “wish what I went through on my worst enemy.”

Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in The Burial Photo: Skip Bolen © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Movies

Review: No objections to Jamie Foxx in the entertaining courtroom drama ‘The Burial’

Maggie Betts’ follow-up to the under-appreciated ‘Novitiate’ is an unabashedly crowd-pleasing courtroom drama with a lot on its mind.

Oct. 10, 2023

He continued: “I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see no light. It was hot in that tunnel ... s—, am I going to the right place? I just see the Devil like, “‘C’mon.’”

Foxx made his Hollywood comeback just weeks after he was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. A woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleged that the actor (birth name Eric Bishop) rubbed her breasts and groped her under her pants against her will in 2015 at Catch NYC, a popular New York City restaurant and bar.

A representative for Foxx denied the allegations in a statement shared with the Associated Press.

Advertisement

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action,” the statement said.

Alexandria Johnson, 35, stands for a photo, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Oneonta, N.Y. Johnson filed separate lawsuits against New York City and the state corrections department under the Adult Survivors Act, alleging repeated sexual assaults while she was incarcerated at Rikers Island, as well as at the state's Bedford Hills facility that led to the termination of her pregnancy. "I had to take a chance that there would be justice," said Johnson, of her decision to file the law suits. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

World & Nation

The Adult Survivors Act, soon to expire, launched over 2,500 sex abuse suits

A yearlong suspension of the legal time limit to sue over sexual assaults against adults in New York has led to a tidal wave of claims.

Nov. 21, 2023

The woman is seeking damages to be determined at trial, the suit says.

Foxx was one in a handful of high-profile men facing lawsuits filed before the New York Adult Survivors Act’s expiration in late November. Last month, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking by singer and former partner Cassie. The two parties reached a settlement just a day after the incendiary lawsuit was filed.

Guns N’ Roses co-founder Axl Rose, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and former Grammys chief Neil Portnow are all facing separate sexual misconduct lawsuits filed in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement