Britney Spears and Sam Asghari decide who gets custody of the dogs as their divorce gets real

Britney Spears is divorcing Sam Asghari, but she’s reportedly keeping four of their five dogs.

The “Gimme More” singer and her soon-to-be ex have reportedly agreed to divvy up their canine clan following Asghari’s divorce filing last week. TMZ reported Wednesday that Spears will keep four of their dogs while Ashgari is getting custody of his Doberman, Porsha, whom he bought as protection for Spears in 2021.

Representatives and attorneys for Spears and Asghari did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Asghari, who filed for divorce from the pop star last week after 14 months of marriage, was photographed walking Porsha on Monday. Meanwhile. Spears will remain a dog mom to her other pups — her Australian Shepherd Sawyer, her Yorkie Hannah and two other smaller dogs, TMZ said. The Grammy winner has not yet responded to Asghari’s divorce petition in court.

The outlet reported that the two “are happy with the agreement on how the dogs were split.”

The amicable decision comes less than a week after TMZ reported that Asghari signed a prenuptial agreement that gives him no payout in the event of divorce and precludes him from getting spousal support. The site reported that the actor-model could keep the gifts Spears has given him and his cars but would be prohibited by the prenup’s “extensive confidentiality clause” from talking about his relationship with the pop star.

A representative for Asghari last week shut down rumors that he planned to blackmail Spears with embarrassing information to contest the prenup.

Spears, 41, and the former personal trainer, 29, began dating in late 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” Asghari was also by her side as she weathered the final years of her protracted conservatorship. They became engaged in September 2021 and wed in June 2022.

In his petition filed last week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Asghari listed their date of separation as July 28. He later said that the decision to end their union was mutual.

The “Toxic” singer sang a different tune, however, stating on Instagram that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” and had been “playing it strong for way too long.”

TMZ reported that Spears has allegedly pushed away most of her support system, including family, in the past few months, keeping only her manager Cade Hudson and conservatorship attorney Mathew Rosengart close. The singer is said to be repped by so-called “disso queen” Laura A. Wasser in her divorce proceedings.

The mother of two is set to release her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” in October, but the book will reportedly leave out the unraveling of her third marriage.