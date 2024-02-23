‘Housewives’ star Porsha Williams divorcing Simon Guobadia after 15-month marriage

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, right, has filed for divorce from Nigerian-born businessman Simon Guobadia.

Bravo star Porsha Williams is ending her 15-month marriage to Simon Guobadia.

The returning “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star filed for divorce from Guobadia on Thursday in Atlanta, People reported Friday, instantly providing a narrative for the upcoming season of the reality series.

The split comes amid rumors about Guobadia’s citizenship and speculation about him being deported. According to People, the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past” and the source said that the cause of their split is an “ongoing matter.”

The Nigerian-born businessman has reportedly again been denied permanent U.S. residence — a decision he is said to be appealing — because of a criminal record involving alleged bank and credit card fraud, among other visa infractions, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

Representatives for Williams did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The “Dish Nation” co-host announced her engagement to the Simon & Co. founder in May 2021 after a month of dating. They wed in a traditional Nigerian ceremony in November 2022 and followed the nuptials with an American wedding a day later.

On Valentine’s Day last week, Williams shared a lavish display of roses and presents given to her by Guobadia while they were in the United Arab Emirates: “Happy Wife Happy Life 🌹Mrs.Guobadias,” she wrote on Instagram. Days later, she described her “Porsha’s Family Matters” co-star as her “ride or die” as they took in water sports in Dubai.

The reality star was previously married to ex-NFL star Kordell Stewart and left “Real Housewives” shortly after her relationship with Guobadia began. Their romance was immediately mired in controversy as it came on the tail end of the petroleum businessman’s marriage to “RHOA” star Falynn Pina. Williams was also engaged around that time to her then-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares a daughter. Guobadia, who had been married thrice, finalized his divorce with Pina in July 2021, mere months after he proposed to Williams.

Williams, who joined “Real Housewives of Atlanta” during Season 5, announced earlier this month that she’ll be returning to the Georgia-set series for Season 16 after taking a two-year break. She also signed an overall scripted deal with NBCUniversal to pursue “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”

In a Thursday Instagram post, Guobadia said he was thankful to grow his business on U.S. soil.

“In the last 17 years, grateful for the opportunity to be able to grow our businesses which in turn keep employing and feeding more American families, and fueling the American economy. That’s the REAL American Dream….when you bless others with opportunities.🙏🏾” he wrote.