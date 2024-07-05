Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Vanessa Hudgens confirms birth of child, slams photo leak: ‘Disrespected and exploited’

Vanessa Hudgens sits on a chair while wearing a striped shirt and blue jeans
Vanessa Hudgens confirmed she gave birth to her first child with husband Cole Tucker.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times )
By Angie Orellana HernandezStaff Writer 
Vanessa Hudgens confirmed she gave birth to her first child a day after paparazzi photos of her leaving the hospital were circulated online.

Hudgens, who shares the baby with her husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, slammed the leaked images on her Instagram story Thursday. TMZ and Page Six published the photos on Wednesday.

“We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” Hudgens wrote. “Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

Tucker, who turned 28 on Wednesday, reposted the statement on his Instagram story.

Hudgens announced her pregnancy news at the 2024 Oscars in March, where she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

In May, the same month she was crowned the winner of Season 11 of “The Masked Singer,” Hudgens told E! News about her plans for motherhood.

“I’ll show my kids all my work,” the 35-year-old actor-singer, a former Disney Channel star, said. “That’s why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age.”

“The Princess Switch” star and the baseball player met at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the most COVID-19 way: over Zoom. Hudgens made the first move and “fully just slid into his DMs.”

The couple announced their engagement in February 2023 with a joint Instagram post. In December, they tied the knot in a Mexico wedding.

Angie Orellana Hernandez

Angie Orellana Hernandez is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as an arts and entertainment intern. She graduated from USC, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Prior to joining The Times, she covered entertainment, as well as human interest, legal and crime stories at E! News. Her writing can also be found in USA Today, the Boston Globe, CNN and KCRA3.

