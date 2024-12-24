Tallulah Willis confirms holiday engagement to musician Justin Acee

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore, is engaged.

Willis, 30, on Monday made the announcement on Instagram, confirming that she and musician Justin Acee are affianced.

“everyday @justinacee,” she wrote, captioning a carousel of photos from their proposal.

The first image featured her and Acee — whose stage name is Nighties — holding hands, with a golden infinity band capped by diamonds on her ring finger. She also shared a peek at the proposal setting, which featured a trail of red rose petals and candles throughout a home. In the clip, Acee can be heard saying, “we did it,” and that it was “a team effort.” The third image featured the couple sharing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree. She also showcased her engagement ring in a fourth post that showed her carrying her mom’s Chihuahua, Pilaf.

Willis also showed off the thick sparkler on her Instagram stories, twirling the ring on her finger and captioning one clip with “spin spin for my everyday @justinacee.”

“The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow,” her elder sister Rumer Willis, 36, commented on the engagement announcement. “I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.” Rumer Willis also confirmed the engagement on her Instagram Stories.

“My angels are engagedddddddddddddd,” added middle sister Scout Willis, 33, on her stories.

Acee, Willis and her family appeared to be spending the holidays in a snowy home in Idaho, according to posts on their Instagram stories. Willis on Monday captioned a clip of a lighted fireplace with “very lucky to be IdaHOME.” Another clip showed Acee and Moore decorating a tree as her siblings watched.

It’s unclear when she and Acee began dating and a representative for Willis did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

In June, Willis — who has appeared in her parents’ movies “Bandits,” “The Scarlet Letter” and “The Whole Ten Yards” — starred in a music video for Acee’s song “Ugly Truth” and he praised her involvement in the project.

Willis was previously engaged to director Dillon Buss and confirmed in a May 2023 Vogue essay that she called off their engagement in June 2022, a few months after it was announced that her action-hero father was suffering from the cognitive disorder aphasia and would be retiring from acting. Bruce Willis’ health issues, which had been suspected by co-workers for years, was later diagnosed as the progressive neurological disorder frontotemporal dementia, and his family has rallied behind him amid his declining health.

Willis and her family members have provided ongoing health updates about the “Moonlighting” and “Die Hard” star. In one such post featuring her famous father, she revealed that she was diagnosed with autism as an adult.

“This is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis,” she wrote on Instagram in March. “Found out this summer and it’s changed my life.”

In a September appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Willis said that being diagnosed at age 29 was “very emotional.”

“If I’m being honest, I really hated myself and I thought I was very broken,” she said. “So to learn that the elements of myself that I thought were maladies or wrong or just too much for this world are actually OK, and they just require a little bit more tools. And it gave me more grace for myself... I really just want to help people.”