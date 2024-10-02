Rapper Rich Homie Quan died of an accidental drug overdose, Atlanta coroner confirms

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan died in September at age 33 of an accidental overdose, the Fulton County, Ga., coroner confirmed.

Rapper Rich Homie Quan, who helped represent Atlanta’s hip-hop scene, died in September from a lethal combination of fentanyl, alprazolam (Xanax), codeine and promethazine, the Fulton County, Ga., medical examiner confirmed to The Times.

The “Lifestyle” and “Type of Way” rapper’s death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner said Wednesday. Rich Homie Quan (real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar) died Sept. 5 in his hometown of Atlanta. He was 33.

The medical examiner’s office disclosed the rapper’s cause of death nearly a month after it said in a Sept. 6 release that it had performed an autopsy and results were pending “the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic examination of tissue slides.”

Advertisement

Rich Homie Quan’s girlfriend Amber Williams told police she found the artist unresponsive before he died at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the recording of a 911 call obtained and published by Atlanta outlet 11 Alive. In the recording, Williams can be heard requesting an ambulance.

“He never got up. I don’t feel a heartbeat, I don’t see him breathing,” she says in the recording. “He kind of foamed at the mouth.”

As news of Rich Homie Quan’s death spread earlier this month, hip-hop artists including Playboi Carti, Boosie Badazz and Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute on social media.

Advertisement

“Never go forget yo smile n the way [you] talked n of course yo music,” Boosie wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rich Homie Quan was also known for collaborations with artists including Young Thug and Tyga. Yo Gotti, Fetty Wap, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are among the rappers who have worked with the “Flex” artist.

The cause of Rich Homie Quan’s death last month has been revealed: an accidental overdose. (Brad Barket / Invision / Associated Press)

Advertisement

A day after the rapper’s death, his father Corey Lamar mourned his son on Instagram, writing he was in “unbearable pain.”

“Lord please please please help me to understand this,” the elder Lamar continued on Instagram. “To lose my son( my 1st born, my best friend. Lord please let this be a dream...Yall pray for me and my family.”

He added: “I feel like I’m crushed into a million pieces.”

Rich Homie Quan’s Atlanta community came out by the dozens on Sept. 17 for a celebration of life held in South Fulton, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The service featured emotional testimony from the rapper’s parents, a moving tribute by fellow Atlanta rap star Michael “Killer Mike” Render and tributes from Rich Homie Quan’s children.

Days after the service, Williams wrote on Instagram that her boyfriend’s death “has to be the toughest thing I’ve ever endured” and made her feel “like someone ripped my heart out of my chest.”

Williams added: “I love you 🕊️💔😢 can’t nobody tell me how to grieve or cope with this! Just want peace, you would always say ‘until death do us part’ but this was way too soon!”

Nearly a month after Rich Homie Quan’s death, a new track, “Song Cry,” was released on Monday. Over a slow trap beat, he gets vulnerable as he raps about masking his emotions and finding a “safe place” in his music.

Advertisement

“I go so crazy inside of my mind / I don’t know why, but on stage, I get shy,” he raps. “I wear these shades so they can’t see my eyes.”