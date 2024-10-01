Advertisement
Riley Hawk and Frances Bean Cobain welcome a tiny Hawk: ‘Love you more than anything’

Separate head shots of Riley Hawk, left, in an orange knit cap and Frances Bean Cobain in a blue T-shirt and black jacket
Riley Hawk and Frances Bean Cobain have welcomed a baby boy a year into their marriage.
(San Diego Union-Tribune / Tribune Media Services)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Riley Hawk and Frances Bean Cobain are more than just husband and wife — they’re now parents.

Riley, son of skateboard great Tony Hawk, and Frances Bean, the only child of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, welcomed a baby boy in September, they announced in matching Instagram posts over the weekend. “Welcome to the world most beautiful son,” the couple wrote in their respective posts. “We love you more than anything.”

Both Riley, 31, and Frances Bean, 32, shared black-and-white photos from baby Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk‘s first moments. The snaps show the newborn in his father’s arms and holding his mother’s finger.

Tony Hawk also got his fair share of face time with baby Ronin. In a since-expired Instagram story (which has gone viral on social media) the professional skateboarder, 56, can be seen smiling at his first grandchild, who is lying in his grandfather’s lap.

Riley, also a professional skateboarder, and Frances Bean, a visual artist, tied the knot last October. The ceremony was officiated by France Bean’s godfather and R.E.M. co-founder Michael Stipe, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Tony Hawk confirmed his son’s marriage to Frances Bean as he celebrated Riley’s birthday in December.

“We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley!” Tony Hawk wrote in his caption. “(Frances please show this to him since he’s no longer in the Insta bubble).”

In case it wasn’t already clear Ronin might just be the coolest nepo baby yet, the newborn can already count Stipe, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and actor Christina Ricci among his Instagram fans.

“Huge congratulations,” Gordon wrote on Frances Bean’s Instagram post.

“Congratulations,” Ricci wrote, adorning her simple comment with heart emojis.

Fellow entertainment-industry babies including Zelda Williams, Harper Grohl, Tallulah Willis and Nick Simmons also shared love for Frances Bean and her growing family.

Former Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

