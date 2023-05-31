‘The greatest gift’: ‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France welcomes second child via surrogate

“Queer Eye” star Tan France and his husband, Rob, welcomed baby No. 2 last weekend.

France on Tuesday shared a photo of himself and Rob all smiles carrying their two young children, introducing the baby to his followers but concealing their sons’ faces.

Baby boy Isaac “completes our little family perfectly,” the “Next in Fashion” co-host wrote in the Instagram caption.

The “Naturally Tan” author also expressed gratitude in the post to the person who carried their child, extending a “thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

On Wednesday, France posted an Instagram Story that featured his swaddled newborn listening to music.

“Introduced our new baby to @billieeilish and @finneas,” he wrote. “This was the first music Ismail heard, just after he was born, so we did the same for Isaac. He’s already a fan.”

The 40-year-old French-tuck fanatic told People magazine earlier this month that his firstborn, Ismail, 1, was going to be in for the “shock of his life” when the new baby arrived.

France, who has Pakistani heritage, also told People that he is excited to expose his sons to his culture and that Ismail is learning to speak Hindi.

“I only speak Hindi with him, so he’s starting to say my words now, which makes me so happy,” he said.

The Fab Five were quick to rally around their co-star in the comments section of his baby announcement.

“So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family,” wrote talk-show host Karamo Brown.

“My babies havin babies,” co-star and interior designer Bobby Berk added.

Hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness commented: “Awee Tannay!!!! Cutest family.”

Nigel Xavier, fashion designer and Season 2 winner of “Next in Fashion,” shared his congratulations as well, saying, “Ayyyyy!!!! Congrats Tan! Family getting bigger!”