Frances Bean Cobain marries Riley Hawk in ceremony officiated by R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe

Frances Bean Cobain is the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain.

Rock royalty and a skateboarding dynasty have tied the knot.

Frances Bean Cobain, the only child of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain, has reportedly married Riley Hawk, son of professional skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Cobain, 31, and Hawk, 30, had obtained a marriage license in September and were wed in Los Angeles on Oct. 7, according to TMZ, which obtained marriage documents. R.E.M. co-founder and Cobain’s godfather Michael Stipe officiated the ceremony, according to the outlet.

The Times has not independently confirmed the wedding. Drew Barrymore, who recently resumed shooting her talk show, is Cobain’s godmother, but the guest list was still under wraps on Tuesday afternoon.

In January 2022, Cobain revealed her relationship with Hawk in a series of photos posted to her Instagram account. The post included a waterside image of Cobain snuggling with Riley Hawk, next to his father and stepmother Catherine Goodman.

“I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health,” Cobain wrote, explaining her hiatus from social media. “2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for.”

Her father the iconic frontman of Nirvana often heralded as “the voice of a generation,” died in April 1994 at 27, when Frances Cobain was only 1. Her mother and fellow rock artist Courtney Love intermittently lost custody of Cobain throughout her childhood due to substance use treatment and she was regularly cared for by her aunts and Kurt’s mother.

Cobain, who owns rights to her father’s image and likeness, was an executive producer of the 2015 HBO documentary about him, “Montage of Heck.” Brett Morgen, who also profiled David Bowie and Jane Goodall, directed the acclaimed film.

Cobain credited the film for providing “factual evidence of who my father was as a child, as a teenager, as a man, as a husband, as an artist,” as opposed to “tall tales that were misconstrued, misremembered, rehashed, retold 10 different ways,” according to a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, where she had previously interned.

Despite her father’s widespread fame, it wasn’t until her teenage years that she realized his impact.

“I was around 15 when I realized he was inescapable,” she told Rolling Stone. “Even if I was in a car and had the radio on, there’s my dad.”

Her marriage to Hawk is her second. Cobain married Isaiah Silva in 2014 and they were divorced in 2017.

Hawk, a native of Carlsbad, Calif., is also a professional skateboarder. He turned pro as a 21-year-old after mostly street skating when he was a teen.

Times staff writer Christi D’Zurilla contributed to this report.