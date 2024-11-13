John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Emily Blunt plans to keep him in check

John Krasinski, named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, jokes the title will prompt wife and actor Emily Blunt “to make me do more household chores.”

John Krasinski’s coronation as People’s Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday included a celebratory cover story, a glamorous photo shoot — and the promise of more domestic duties.

The 45-year-old “Office” heartthrob and “Jack Ryan” actor joked that his wife and “A Quiet Place” co-star Emily Blunt has plans to keep him humble as he joins the ranks of honorees including Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. “I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” Krasinski cracked in his cover story.

“After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home,’” he added.

Krasinski and the “Devil Wears Prada” alumna married in July 2010 and share two young daughters. While the Hollywood power couple has previously poked fun at their romance, Krasinski got candid about their marriage, telling the magazine he is “so lucky.” He also said it’s a “beautiful thing” to grow and evolve alongside the Oscar-nominated “Oppenheimer” star.

Beyond the additional house chores, Krasinski said Blunt had joked about another way to celebrate his new title: plastering the walls of their Brooklyn home with his magazine cover.

“My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all,” he teased.

It seems Blunt wasn’t the only one cracking jokes about Krasinski’s coronation. Fans and critics also reacted to the newest Sexiest Man Alive on social media. Multiple users channeled a popular bit from “The Office” to congratulate Krasinski — tweeting photos of actor Randall Park instead of the “If” director. In the show, Krasinski’s Jim pranks co-worker Dwight (Rainn Wilson) by hiring an actor (Park) to carry out his duties.

For some other social media users, Krasinski’s crowning also proved divisive. As one fan tweeted that it was “about time he got that recognition,” another user wrote that the decision made for “another devastating Tuesday night in November,” seemingly hinting at the results of the 2024 election. On Instagram, fans congratulated the “freaking DREAM BOAT” while others grieved for their choice stars including Pedro Pascal and Glen Powell.

Krasinski, like some skeptics, thought his selection was a joke at first.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” he told the magazine. “Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”