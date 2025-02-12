New Kennedy Center board makes Trump chairman, prompting Shonda Rhimes and others to resign

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ newly appointed board consisting of President Trump allies voted Wednesday to make him chairman and fired the center’s longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter.

Trump announced his new position on Truth Social, writing, “It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”

Artists affiliated with the Washington, D.C., arts center immediately announced that they would step down from their roles, including TV producer Shonda Rhimes, a President Obama appointee who served as the center’s treasurer. Musician Ben Folds stepped down as artistic adviser of the National Symphony Orchestra, which is headquartered at the center. Opera star Renée Flemning announced her intention to step down as an artistic adviser.

Trump’s appointment comes less than a week after the president stated his intention to take over as chairman and fire board members who did not share his vision for “a golden age in arts and culture.” That proclamation caused confusion at the Kennedy Center, which noted in a statement at the time that it had not received any warning of changes.

By Monday, the names of 18 board members as well as the board’s longtime chairman, David M. Rubenstein, were deleted from the center’s website. Most had been appointed by President Biden. The website currently lists 29 board members, all appointed by Trump. On Monday, Trump announced that he had appointed Richard Grenell as interim executive director. Grenell was ambassador to Germany during Trump’s first term.

Trump wrote that Grenell would oversee daily operations of the center, adding, “No more drag shows, or other anti-American propaganda — only the best. Ric, welcome to show business!”

The Washington Post reported that Rutter tearfully spoke with Kennedy Center staff members at a meeting after the vote.

“I hope I’m not saying goodbye as a friend and colleague to all of you, but I am leaving now,” Rutter said. “And I just want us to keep these ideals that we wear in our lanyard central to the work that we do. And they are from JFK and his family. They were the ones that confirmed them and added one. So let’s remember: courage, justice, freedom, service and gratitude.”

Trump has an acrimonious history with the Kennedy Center. During his first term, he skipped the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony after a number of honorees, including Norman Lear and Lionel Richie, threatened to boycott the event over statements Trump made in support of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.