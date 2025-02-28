Francis Ford Coppola uses Razzies ‘worst director’ win to roast Hollywood: ‘I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules’

Francis Ford Coppola used his Razzie “win” as an opportunity to critique the film industry.

Leave it to Francis Ford Coppola to use his Razzie “win” as an opportunity to critique the film industry.

Coppola was named worst director by the parody awards show honoring the year’s “worst” movies.

The “Godfather” director wrote in an Instagram post that he was “thrilled” by the honor. “In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now.”

Advertisement

“Megalopolis,” his self-funded sci-fi drama starring Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf and Aubrey Plaza, was nominated for six Golden Raspberry Awards. The $120-million passion project grossed $14 million worldwide.

Coppola concluded the post by reflecting on the film’s box office performance, writing, “Let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future.”

The Razzies dubbed the film “WTF: The Movie” and called it “an incoherent $120 million mess from the fabled director of ‘The Godfather.’” Jon Voight won for his supporting role in the movie as Hamilton Crassus III — a tie with his performances in three other movies.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of Razzie winners:

Worst Picture

“Borderlands”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Madame Web” | WINNER

“Megalopolis”

“Reagan”

Actor

Jack Black (“Dear Santa”)

Zachary Levi (“Harold and the Purple Crayon”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker: Folie à Deux”)

Dennis Quaid (“Reagan”)

Jerry Seinfeld (“Unfrosted”) | WINNER

Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Borderlands”)

Lady Gaga (“Joker: Folie à Deux”)

Bryce Dallas Howard (“Argylle”)

Dakota Johnson (“Madame Web”) | WINNER

Jennifer Lopez (“Atlas”)

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (voice only) (“Borderlands”)

Kevin Hart (“Borderlands”)

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) (“Megalopolis”)

Tahar Rahim (“Madame Web”)

Jon Voight (“Megalopolis,” “Reagan,” “Shadow Land” and “Strangers”) | WINNER

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (“Argylle,” “Kraven the Hunter”)

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) (“Reagan”)

Emma Roberts (“Madame Web”)

Amy Schumer (“Unfrosted”) | WINNER

FKA twigs (“The Crow”)

Director

S.J. Clarkson (“Madame Web”)

Francis Ford Coppola (“Megalopolis”) | WINNER

Todd Phillips (“Joker: Folie à Deux”)

Eli Roth (“Borderlands”)

Jerry Seinfeld (“Unfrosted”)

Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) (“Borderlands”)

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” (“Unfrosted”)

The Entire Cast of “Megalopolis”

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga (“Joker: Folie à Deux”) | WINNER

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (“Reagan”)

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“The Crow”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” | WINNER

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver”

Screenplay

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Madame Web” | WINNER

“Megalopolis”

“Reagan”

Razzie Redeemer

Pamela Anderson (“The Last Showgirl”) | WINNER