Pasadena high school seniors, Steve Carell has a surprise for you: free prom tickets

“It’s a pretty good deal,” actor Steve Carell said Tuesday when he announced charity Alice’s Kids would cover the cost of prom tickets.

“Despicable Me” star Steve Carell delivered some Gru-d news for hundreds of Southern California high school students affected by this year’s devastating wildfires.

The beloved “Office” and “Evan Almighty” comedian announced on Tuesday that he is working with a Virginia-based charity to send every senior at six Pasadena high schools to their respective proms — for free. In an Instagram video, Carell informed students that the charity “Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets.”

The actor, described by the charity as a “longtime supporter,” added: “And if you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets. It’s a pretty good deal.”

Alice’s Kids said in a Tuesday news release that it will donate approximately $175,000 to send more than 800 students to their dances. The offer will extend to students at Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, Aveson Charter School; and Blair, Rose City, Pasadena and John Muir high schools, the release said.

Students at John Muir High School got word of Carell’s “very special announcement” on Tuesday during an assembly. Video shared to the school’s Instagram page shows students clapping and cheering for the news. And why not? Prom tickets across the selected schools reportedly vary in price, ranging from $50 to $200 each.

“Surprises and smiles, another day in Stangland,” reads the Instagram caption.

Free prom tickets could provide relief to the high school seniors, whose graduating year was upended by the ferocious Eaton fire in January. The blazes ravaged much of the Altadena neighborhood, destroyed about 9,000 homes and killed 17 people. Five school sites of the Pasadena Unified School District — which educates 14,000 students — were also severely damaged or destroyed in the fire.

“Knowing the financial pressure families are feeling, we wanted to at least erase the worry of paying for prom tickets,” Ron Fitzsimmons, executive director of Alice’s Kids, said in Tuesday’s release.

Since the wildfires (including the Palisades fire that tore through the coast) in January, handfuls of celebrities and Hollywood entities have shown their support for SoCal communities. Now, Carell is part of the mix.

As Pasadena’s high school students face the long road of recovery and rebuilding their community, Carell reminded them to “have fun.”

He concluded his video: “Enjoy the prom. And remember, this is Steve Carell. Take it easy, guys.”

Times staff writers Teresa Watanabe and Daniel Miller contributed to this report.