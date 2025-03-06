Pamela Bach, actor and ex-wife of ‘Baywatch’ icon David Hasselhoff, dies by suicide

Actor Pamela Bach, who was married to ‘Baywatch’ star David Hasselhoff, was found dead this week in her Los Angeles home. She was 62.

Pamela Bach, the ex-wife of “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff who also had a TV career of her own, was found dead at her home in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Thursday on its website that Bach died by suicide. A gunshot wound to the head is listed as her cause of death. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Times on Thursday that officers responded to a death investigation at the 3400 block of Troy Drive in Hollywood at around 10 p.m. Bach was pronounced dead on the scene, according to TMZ, which broke the news of her death. She was 62.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” David Hasselhoff said in a statement to TMZ. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Hayley Amber Hasselhoff, one of the two daughters Bach shares with David Hasselhoff, reposted a photo of her parents to her Instagram story Wednesday evening. The 32-year-old actor and model added a white heart emoji above the picture.

Bach was born Oct. 16, 1962, in Tulsa, Okla., and had several acting credits — including stints on shows “The Young and the Restless” and “Otherworld” — before she married heartthrob David Hasselhoff in 1989. Her acting career spanned from the ’70s to the early aughts and also included roles on “The Fall Guy,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Superboy” and “Viper.”

Bach met her husband on the set of his Emmy-nominated series “Knight Rider.” After the series ended its four-year run on NBC in 1986, Bach and Hasselhoff tied the knot in a private ceremony in Studio City. The then-partners in life later brought their relationship to the set of the beachside drama “Baywatch,” which ran from 1989 to 2001. The series starred Hasselhoff as dreamy lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. Bach played multiple characters over 14 episodes from 1991 to 2000, according to IMDB.

In a 1989 interview with The Times, Bach dispelled any notion that her marriage to Hasselhoff helped her land “Baywatch” roles. At the time, she said her husband’s last name was “great baggage to have but I never open it up.”

“Just because he’s the star and producer [doesn’t mean that’s how I got the job],” she doubled down. “I know inside myself that I cannot negate the fact that I know my lines, I’m always on time, I’m very professional and never pull any weight on the set. In fact, I go the opposite to make people feel more comfortable. I rely on my own laurels.”

In 1990, Bach and Hasselhoff welcomed their first daughter, Taylor, a year after their marriage. Daughter Hayley Amber was born two years later. In the early aughts, the actors went their separate ways and divorced in 2006.

Before her death, Bach dedicated her social media pages to sharing personal updates and family news. In her final Instagram post, Bach said she looked forward to what 2025 has in store, adding that watching her granddaughter London “grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing.”

“May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold,” she continued. “Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!”